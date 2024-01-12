Aspiring models stand a chance of being the next Mall of Africa Face of Fashion

Do you have what it takes to be the next top runway model? If you can strut your stuff, aren’t camera shy and know how to make clothes look good, then Mall of Africa is looking for you. Creatives behind South African Fashion Week and the Mall of Africa are looking for someone who serves the right look and walks the walk.

SA Fashion Week director Lucilla Booyzen says that top models have an "it“ factor that allows the camera or the runway to access a unique spiritedness that lights up the world. “It is a quality that can make a brand come alive or inspire a designer’s creative vision. It is an inner vitality that is much more compelling than physical good looks,” she says. She says the reason they started the competition in 2019 was to give unique faces a chance to showcase their talents.

“Models are key when it comes to the marketing of fashion. Without the models, there will be no shows, fashion spreads, media coverage and none of the exceptional social media buzz generated about the new designer collections,” explains Booyzen. South African citizens between the ages of 16 and 23 who are not signed to any modelling agency may enter. Entrants must not be shorter than 1.7 meters and must not wear any heavy make-up. The winner will be cast for SA Fashion Week Spring/Summer 24, receive a Mall of Africa shopping voucher worth R10 000 and will be represented by Ice Models Johannesburg.