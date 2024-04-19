Avo season is officially here! Here’s a vegetarian-friendly recipe that is surprisingly easy to make

Avocados are popular all over the world because they have delighted people’s taste buds for years. Not only are they known for their nutty flavour but also their creamy texture. Furthermore, avocados have moved up the rankings of healthiest fruits as a result of their reputation as nutrient-dense.

Nutritious, versatile and delicious, avocados have become a kitchen staple in many homes. Whether you are strictly vegan, a vegetarian or are simply trying to eat more plant than animal products, avocados add that element of richness, creaminess and a sense of luxury to meals. Avocados are extremely popular in the health and wellness world because they are highly nutritious as mentioned and have been linked to several health benefits.

They are rich in nutrients that are often lacking in many people’s diets, including magnesium, B6, vitamin C, vitamin E and folate. With avocado season in full force, here is a vegetarian-friendly recipe that is surprisingly easy to make courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers’ Association. Research undertaken by the association last year showed that the popularity of avos among consumers has surged in recent years, transitioning from being considered a luxury ingredient to becoming a household staple in many South African homes.

“This shift is being largely driven by the increasing recognition of avos’ health benefits, and the multitude of ways that consumers can ‘add an avo’ to pantry staples or leftovers to create affordable family meals across all of our beautiful cultures,” the researchers said. The association’s research also revealed that, even though the average cost of all foods has increased, consumers consistently prioritise avocados, regularly including them in their shopping lists. “Consumers’ avocado purchase behaviour has evolved from impulse buying in 2012 and 2016 to plan purchases in 2021 and 2023. Shoppers particularly love ripe and ready avocados, with 66% being willing to pay more for this convenience.

“SA avos are available almost all year round: creamy, green-skinned varieties from March until October, and nutty dark-skinned avos from March until November. Both green and dark-skinned avos are equally delicious and nutritious,” they added. Avo pastry tart. Picture: Supplied Avo pastry tart Serves: 8

Ingredients For the avo pastry 125ml mashed avocado

330ml cake flour plus extra 7.5ml baking powder 2.5ml salt

±6ml cold water For the filling 6 eggs

500ml frozen peas, defrosted 125ml crumbled feta Salt and pepper

1 firm-ripe avocado, halved, stoned and peeled Handful basil Method

For the pastry, blitz the avo until smooth. Mix through the flour, baking powder, salt, and just enough water until it comes together in a ball. Dust a surface with extra flour and knead until smooth. Cover in plastic wrap and rest for 20 minutes. Roll the dough out into a circle of 5mm thickness. Line a greased 23cm x 4 cm deep quiche tin with the dough, trimming any overhang. Prick the base with a fork. Top with scrunched baking paper and baking weights (like dry beans). Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 200° C. Bake the tart case for 10 minutes. Remove the baking paper and weights and bake for about 5 minutes or until lightly golden. For the filling, blitz the eggs, 375ml of the peas, and 80ml of the feta. Season with salt and pepper. Pour into the tart case and bake for about 30 minutes or until just set. Cool to room temperature. Make avo roses by placing one avocado half cut side down on a cutting board. Slice through the width into very thin slices.