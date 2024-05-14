Bad Bunny partners with adidas to launch sneakers inspired by his style and music

Puerto Rican singer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, affectionately known as Bad Bunny, has partnered with adidas to launch the Last Campus sneakers. The singer stars in the campaign that focuses on the interpretation of the classic Campus silhouette-inspired by his western-inspired album art and graphics.

“The Last Campus features rich texture layering, bold block and contrasts, and the playful lines that have defined the collaboration and Benito’s own distinctive style. “It also boasts a double-heel, double tongue construction, paying homage to Benito’s bilingual identity and his unique ability to transcend genres,” read the media statement. The sneakers are only available in one colour because they are inspired by the singer’s signature on-stage brown mask, along with the cowboy and western motifs that mark his latest album release, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana”.