Barshai debuts resort collection at Pitti Uomo

Barshai Resort collection. Picture: Avani Patel.

Published 1h ago

It is common for designers to work at several fashion houses before finally launching theirs. This gives them the knowledge they need to learn more about fashion and how to run a successful business.

International designer Erik Barshai has launched his debut collection for his brand Barshai.

Barshai, who has worked with several fashion brands, including Eckhaus Latta, Christian Cowan, Calvin Klein, Alice + Olivia and Aliette, launched his resort collection at  Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy.

Pitti Uomo is one of the world's most important platforms for men’s clothing and accessory collections, and for launching new projects in men’s fashion.

It is more like South Africa’s Menswear Week, where designers unveil dapper, trendy and stylish collections (not necessarily menswear only).

Barshai Resort 2025. Picture:Avani Patel.

The designer made his collection debut in 2020 under his brand Judith, which paved the way for Barshai to come to life.

The House of Barshai Resort 2025 debut was dedicated to the art of fashion.

“With this collection, I decided to throw out the old and let in the new,” Barshai told  Fashion Week Online. “Like many couture houses, we wanted this season to serve as the start of a narrative at its most experimental.”

The collection of 19 looks was accompanied by exquisite vintage make-up and dramatic hair, making the overall outfits extraordinary.

In other news, several brands, including Versace, Rabanne, Max Mara, Balenciaga, Burberry, Victoria Beckham and Christian Dior, also unveiled their collections.

