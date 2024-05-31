Beauty on a budget: 5 facial products for radiant skin in winter

The days of using many products on your face are long gone. Nowadays, skincare experts advise using fewer products with optimum results to avoid flooding your skin. And, as you know, skincare products can be expensive, that’s why you must only buy what your skin needs and forget about the rest.

If you want radiant skin in winter, these are the top five products you need for your face. Hydrating cleanser A hydration cleanser is a must-have because not only does it remove impurities, it also helps remove make-up. You must get a cleanser that suits your skin. For example, if you have dry skin, get one that caters for dry skin, the same with oily and normal skin.

Toner A toner is important because it cleans pores, helps balance the skin’s pH and tightens the skin. Opt for cooling toners like the Ere Perez herbal face tonic, a blend of natural skincare superstars like green tea extract. Serum

The serum helps improve elasticity and is very effective for people with acne because it helps control it. A serum also helps reduce hyperpigmentation, acne scars and hydrate the skin. Moisturiser This product is one of the most important because it replenishes skin, prevents dryness, delays signs of ageing and can help reduce blemishes.