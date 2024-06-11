Benefits of castor oil for the skin and hair

YOU’VE probably heard of castor oil as a laxative but there is more to it than that. Taken from the seeds of the castor oil plant Ricinus communis, castor oil is produced by cold-pressing castor seeds and then applying heat. The oil has many benefits for the skin and hair.

Some of the skin benefits of castor oil include preventing wrinkles, helping to reduce acne, moisturising and reducing puffiness. Preventing wrinkles Wrinkles are part of growth, but premature ageing can be concerning. Applying castor oil on the corner of the eyes, where wrinkles are likely to appear, will do the trick.

This is because castor oil contains antioxidants that fight free radicals in your body, which are responsible for speeding up ageing. Reduces acne Due to its antibacterial properties, castor oil can fight the bacteria that clog your pores and causes acne.

Moisturises Now that we are in winter, the skin tends to be dry due to the weather. Applying castor oil to your skin will help to keep it looking young, well moisturised and healthy. Reduces puffiness