Monday, March 11, 2024

Benefits of olive oil in your skincare routine

Olive oil has several benefits, including healing wounds. Picture: Pexels.

Published 2h ago

Olive oil is a household staple with several benefits, including relief for rheumatoid arthritis. However, aside from the health benefits, the oil can do wonders for the skin, provided you use it correctly.

An article in Very Well Health highlight some of the main benefits of using olive oil on the skin:

It moisturises: Olive oil contains squalene and vitamin E. Squalene promotes skin lubrication and protection, thereby supporting the skin’s moisture retention, making sure it stays moisturised. Vitamin E works as a sponge, increasing the skin’s capacity to absorb and retain water.

Add olive oil to your skincare routine to reduce signs of ageing. Picture: Pexels.

Reduces the signs of ageing: Most people, especially celebrities, do not like ageing. They try every expensive skin treatment they can to look younger. Ageing is not reversible but can be slowed, provided you exercise, eat well, take care of your mental health and follow a consistent healthy skincare routine.

Rich in antioxidants, olive oil can combat oxidative stress which is associated with skin ageing.

Applying a thin layer of olive oil after moisturising your skin can reduce the signs of ageing.

Helps cleanse: Don’t have a make-up remover? No problem, you can always use olive oil to remove make-up. Add a few drops to cleanser and wash your face.

Additionally, use olive oil to wash your make-up brushes and sponges. Add hot water, dish washing soap and a few drops of olive to a bowl/sink.

Put your make-up tools in the bowl and watch the dirt come out of your tools.

Promotes wound healing: You can accidentally cut yourself with a knife; life happens. And when it does, don’t panic.

After carefully cleaning your wound, apply olive oil to help with healing as the oil has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

