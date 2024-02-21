Beyoncé introduces new haircare line and Rich Mnisi was at the launch party

Global sensation Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has always been known for loving beautiful hair and she has taken a step to start a hair line. The multi-award-winning singer has launched Cécred, a new haircare line honouring global traditions while catering to most hair needs.

It is no secret that there are people who suffer from dry hair, flaxy scalp, thin hair and so forth, and, to tackle that, Mrs Carter has launched a range of rich products to help cleanse, condition and visibly repair the hair. Beyoncé. Picture: Supplied. "The journey of creating Cécred has taken years, and I'm so proud to finally reveal what we've been working on," says Cécred founder Beyoncé. "As a black founder, it was important to me to concentrate on where I saw the greatest need for healthy haircare and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else.

“We started by prioritising the needs of textured hair like mine, along with other types and textures that need more moisture and strength. “My entire life and career, I've worn my hair in so many different ways: natural, flat-ironed, braids, coloured, weaves, and wigs. “I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in ways that make them feel good, so I began by creating the essentials for hair and scalp health. My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides."

The singer also explained that her hair journey was influenced by her hairstylist mother Tina Knowles, who used to mix hair butters and oils to make sure her clients had healthy hair. As a person who spent most of her time in her mother’s salon, there’s a lot she learned about her over the years. "In my own experience serving clients, I loved witnessing the joy they felt watching their hair grow healthier, shinier, and more vibrant," says Beyoncé.

"I have personally witnessed how these products have stopped breakage in its tracks. I've seen the transformations from using these products on all different hair types and textures and the results have been amazing." Tina has been appointed as vice chairwoman, bringing her 40 years of influence as a hairstylist, salon owner, and entrepreneur. In other news, South Africans are more excited about Rich Mnisi meeting Beyoncé than the hairline itself. The designer was one of the guests at the Cécred launch in Los Angeles.