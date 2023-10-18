Bone and Joint Awareness week: 6 ways to improve bone health

We often overlook the significance of our bones and joints until they start causing us trouble. Whether it's a lengthy recovery from a broken bone or the persistent discomfort of conditions like arthritis, we quickly realise how crucial our bone and joint health is to our overall well-being. While most of us are aware of the importance of calcium-rich foods and sufficient vitamin D intake for bone health, there are other measures we can take to ensure the strength and vitality of our bones.

In honour of Bone and Joint Week (October 12 - 20) and World Osteoporosis Day on October 20th Fed Health compiled six additional steps you can incorporate into your routine to improve your bone health: Engage in regular weight-bearing exercises Bones are living tissue that responds to external stimuli. High-impact exercises, such as running, stimulate the body to produce new bone tissue, increasing bone mineral density and preventing diseases like osteoporosis.

Resistance and weight-bearing training also enhance muscle mass, balance, and coordination, providing additional support for your bones. Exercises like squats, push-ups, lunges, and shoulder presses are ideal for improving strength and flexibility. Include anti-inflammatory foods in your diet Inflammation is a common cause of joint pain. Consuming anti-inflammatory foods can alleviate discomfort in those prone to joint issues. Incorporate foods like garlic, onions, turmeric, and vitamin C-rich fruits such as oranges, limes, guavas, and red peppers into your diet. Fatty fish like salmon and tuna, packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, act as lubricants within joint tissues, reducing inflammation and stiffness.

Prioritise protein intake Protein is not only essential for muscle development but also constitutes about 50% of your bone structure. A protein-rich diet, whether from animal or plant-based sources, aids in bone renewal and strengthening. However, research indicates that low protein intake reduces calcium absorption and affects the formation of new bone tissue. Avoid calcium-depleting foods and habits

Besides protein deficiency, certain foods and lifestyle habits deplete calcium stores in the body. Excessive salt, sugar, caffeine, refined carbohydrates, and alcohol consumption can all contribute to calcium loss. Smoking, particularly long-term, consistent smoking, can also leach vital nutrients like calcium from your bones. Address pain immediately Pain is your body's way of signalling misalignment, especially concerning joints. While non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can provide temporary relief, they do not address the underlying cause.

Consulting with a physiotherapist or chiropractor can help identify the root issue and provide appropriate treatment. Some medical aid plans, offer comprehensive rehabilitation programs for back and neck pain, supported by scientific studies showing the effectiveness of exercise in reducing pain and restoring function. Prioritise quality sleep Adequate sleep offers numerous benefits, including improved bone health. During sleep, bone tissue regenerates. Conversely, chronic sleep deprivation, such as insomnia, has been linked to an increased risk of osteoporosis.