Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Breakfast for dinner? This creamy ham, cheese and egg pasta recipe is perfect for busy weeknights

Creamy ham, cheese, and egg pasta. Picture: Supplied

Creamy ham, cheese, and egg pasta. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Share

Saving on your grocery bill does not have to mean cutting back on flavour or nutrition in your meals.

Cooking with seasonal ingredients is one way to keep the cost of food down. Eggs are always in season. Previously thought of as just a breakfast food, they are also perfect as the hero of your next quick and easy dinner.

They are rich in protein and packed with nutrients that are essential for healthy ageing.

Here is a quick and easy recipe featuring this versatile ingredient that you can make for lunch or dinner courtesy of the South African Poultry Association.

Creamy ham, cheese and egg pasta. Picture: Supplied

Creamy ham, cheese and egg pasta

More on this

Serves: 4

Ingredients

½ x 500g packet spaghetti (for a healthier option: wholewheat spaghetti)

Olive oil, for frying

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

Salt and pepper

125 ml (½ cup) chicken stock

2 eggs, beaten

150g block Cheddar cheese, finely grated

200g ham, cubed

Parsley, for garnish (optional)

Method

Cook spaghetti according to packet instructions.

Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high and fry the onion for about 5 minutes or until golden. Add garlic and fry for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Add the stock and bring to a boil.

Drain the spaghetti and immediately add to the pan with the onions. Stir through the eggs, 375 ml (1½ cups) of cheese and ham until just heated through. Don’t overcook.

Serve sprinkled with the remaining cheese and parsley, if using.

0ptional: Poach 4 egg yolks in simmering water for 30 seconds. Season with salt and pepper. Serve on each plate of pasta for added richness.

You can read the latest Food digimag here.

Share

