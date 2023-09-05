Breakfast programme transforming eating habits in school children

Mornings are not easy for most people. Add children to the mix, even if you're already a morning person, it can be tough to get the kids fuelled up in time for school, childcare or a day of play. But amid the chaos and rush, one thing should never be compromised - a good breakfast.

In a New York Times article, J. Stuart Ablon, director of Think: Kids at Massachusetts General Hospital, described why mornings are so stressful. ‘’It's the most intense, disorienting, and rapid shift required of us in life, going from sleep to being awake." Instead of a gradual transition from unconscious to awake, we must go straight to becoming organised.’’ Recognising the importance of a nourishing start to the day, Rama, the beloved fat spread that has been a staple in South African households since 1970, proudly announces the resounding success of its 2023 Good Breakfast Programme. In partnership with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) since 2017, this innovative initiative is transforming breakfast habits among primary school children, benefiting over one million learners nationwide.

Claire Storm, the Rama Good Breakfast Programme Manager, describes the campaign as a beacon for positive change, advocating for better nutrition in schools. “It is a comprehensive 21-day behaviour change campaign that targets young children and ensures that learning about the significance of consuming a nourishing breakfast is not only informative but also interactive and fun.’’ In South Africa, there are significant health disparities, particularly among disadvantaged communities.

Implementing nutrition programmes in schools can help bridge this gap by ensuring that all children, regardless of their socio-economic background, have access to nutritious meals and the knowledge to make healthy food choices. Malnutrition remains a significant issue in low-income countries, affecting school-aged children with both under-nutrition and over-nutrition. Nutrition programmes in schools play a vital role in combating these challenges by providing balanced meals and promoting healthy eating habits, said the World Health Organization.

The objective is to improve learners' ability to learn by providing them with nutritious meals. Picture: Pexels/Katerina Holmes Programmes like the feeding scheme projects, such as the National School Nutrition Programme, provide one nutritious meal to all learners in poorer primary and secondary schools. Its objective is to improve learners' ability to learn by providing them with nutritious meals. Over nine million learners in quintile reach have been positively impacted by this programme. However, the Rama Good Breakfast Programme goes beyond school activities. It fosters learner-parent partnerships through collaborative activities, encouraging families to embrace the importance of breakfast and adopt lasting healthy eating habits.

“It's yet another facet of the programme's holistic solution to ensure a nutritious breakfast becomes a lifestyle for children,” explained Storm. Research consistently supports the connection between proper nutrition and cognitive development. When children have access to nutritious meals at school, they are more likely to concentrate better, have improved memory retention, and perform well academically. Moreover, such programmes play a vital role in educating children about the importance of healthy eating habits.

By providing nutritious meals and teaching nutrition education, schools can instil lifelong healthy eating habits in children, reducing the risk of chronic diseases later in life. The Rama Good Breakfast Programme has made a significant impact on the lives of over 320 000 learners and 320 champion teachers across 360 Gauteng schools. This year's success stories are pouring in, with teachers like Jabulani Mbatha from Lehlasedi Primary School testifying to the programme's transformative influence.

Mbatha shared: ‘’This programme had a huge impact on our learners as it contributed to excellent performance and the active involvement of learners.’’ Her sentiments were echoed by an enthusiastic chorus of teachers who eagerly shared their experiences on a support WhatsApp group through heartfelt voice notes, inspiring texts, and captivating videos. Storm highlights that none of this would be possible without the unwavering dedication of the teachers.

In recognition of their exceptional efforts, schools that went above and beyond were celebrated for their commitment. At a prize-giving ceremony on August 30, ten outstanding schools were awarded R15 000 each in kitchen equipment. Among the participants, Bathokwa Primary School in Pretoria stood out as the shining star of 2023, achieving the highest Active Participation score. These well-deserved prizes will further empower the schools in their mission to foster healthy breakfast habits among their students.

The impact of the Rama Good Breakfast Programme on children's eating habits and understanding of breakfast's importance is truly remarkable. According to the programme's survey, conducted before and after its implementation, there has been a significant improvement in various areas: What is breakfast?

The percentage of children who correctly understood what breakfast is is increased from 78% before the programme to an impressive 94% after it, showing a notable 16% improvement. The Importance of a good breakfast and its effect on the body? The survey also revealed a remarkable shift in children's awareness of the importance of a good breakfast and its positive effects on the body. The percentage of children who understood this concept rose from 80% before the programme to a perfect 100% after it, indicating an impressive 20% improvement.