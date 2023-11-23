BRICS+ Fashion Summit: Shining a spotlight on emerging markets

Like music, fashion is one thing that unites people. It’s a universal language used as a means for expression and creativity. And from November 28 until December 2, fashion associations’ representatives, media, industry professionals and academic experts are set to attend the BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia.

They will be joined by entrepreneurs, designers, buyers, fashion schools and universities’ representatives. “Today, fashion remains the universal language of cross-border communication and a delightful creative industry and young fashion stars continue to be born in it,” said Irina Eliseenkova, international affairs manager of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit. She explained that the objective of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit “is to give fashion talents the opportunity to express themselves as effectively as possible, relying not on international fashion centres, but on their emerging markets.”

The fashion industry is one of the biggest sectors in the world, estimated to be valued at $1.7 trillion globally. “The goal of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit is to bring together industry participants in one event and place to make strategic decisions, identify common problems, and create a permanent community.” “The cross-communications toolkit will become a starting point in strengthening the business and economic position of countries in the field of fashion, and will help promote the work of fashion industry specialists worldwide,” said Eliseenkova.

The summit will feature an array of fashion activities, including the Business programme, B2B Showroom, fashion shows, Moscow Fashion Film Festival, educational events and networking activities. Nontando Mposo is one of the panellists who will speak at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit business programme. Supplied picture. The Business programme For three days, the who’s who of the fashion industry will host six to 18 public talks.

These discussions will include current industry trends such as co-operation, entrepreneurship, sustainability, culture and innovation. Some of the panellists include South Africa’s very own Nontando Mposo, editor-in-chief of “Glamour South Africa”; Nigeria’s Chidera Muoka, editor-in-chief of “Marie Claire Nigeria”; Brazil’s Aurea Yamashita, executive project manager at the Brazilian Association of Fashion Designers and China’s Yang Jian, executive chairperson of China Fashion Association. Giulio di Sabato, founder and president of Camera Italiano Showroom Moda; the president of Camera Italiana Showroom Moda; Indonesia’s Ali Charisma, designer and president of The Indonesian Fashion; and India’s Atul Behl, president of TCG Media Limited will also be panellists.

Fashion shows Every day during the summit, there will be a fashion show where eligible designers will be given a platform to showcase their collections. A total of 11 fashion shows will take place.

B2B showroom The showroom is a professional platform for networking with leading international buyers and Russian designers. It is a great opportunity for designers to sell their brands to buyers from all over the world. One hundred Russian and international designers will present their commercial collections to 150 buyers for five days.

Educational programme The educational programme will also be five days long, where professors, experts and lecturers from leading fashion international facilities will perform the best lectures out of their fashion courses. It will be more like a short course, teaching fashion students and emerging designers the ins and outs of the industry in order to help them succeed in creating sustainable brands.