A wedding is not something that happens overnight. It has to be properly planned so that everything becomes perfect. One of the most important things at a wedding is the bride’s gown. All eyes are on the bride and she must make sure no one outdresses her.

So, if you’re planning on getting married this year, you might want to look at the 2024 bridal trends anticipated by Grace Loves Lace and how to embrace them. Stunning bridal gown with a bow. Picture: Supplied. bridal we Add a bow The bow trend has become a focal point in the fashion scene as we transition from 2023 into 2024, even making its presence felt in the realm of bridal aesthetics.

Bows are emerging as a delightful embellishment, offering the perfect opportunity for that remarkable statement without too much drama. Pearls will always be relevant Pearls have been a staple in bridal wear, usually as neckpieces or on the bodice. But this year, they take centre stage as strap embellishments or bareback covering pieces, adding elegance to the look.

Flower Power Floral appliqués have taken the spotlight, making a striking statement as they grace the aisle this year. The intricate beauty of floral details has woven its way into dresses, veils, and accessories, showcasing that florals can transcend the confines of the bridal bouquet and become exquisite embellishments throughout the entire ensemble.