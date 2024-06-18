Bryoni Govender jets off to Poland for Miss Supranational

Miss South Africa 2023 first runner-up Bryoni Govender has left for Poland to represent South Africa in the 15th edition of Miss Supranational. Govender, who had a splendid send-off, is excited to represent her country internationally for the second time.

She wrote: “As I sit here, ready to embark on a new journey, I can’t imagine but feel this immense amount of gratitude for the love and support I have felt. My heart is bursting with pride knowing that I will carry the name of my home across my chest! “Know that I understand the importance and responsibility of not only representing myself but also each and every South African! I carry you with me…ALWAYS! 🇿🇦❤️🇿🇦 Are you ready, I know I am!” Govender believes that the experience she got at Miss Universe last year stands her in good stead.

Bryoni Govender. Picture: Supplied. “It taught me invaluable lessons about confidence and grace. These platforms demand more than physical beauty; it’s about owning your uniqueness and embracing it. I learned to stand tall, speak my truth and carry myself with poise. “The spotlight can be intimidating but I realised that authenticity shines brighter than any spotlight. “And now, as I step into the international arena once again, I carry with me the lessons learned. I know that genuineness, resilience and an honest connection with people transcends borders.