Bryoni Govender jets off to Poland for Miss Supranational

Miss South Africa 2023 first runner-up Bryoni Govender has left for Poland to represent South Africa in the 15th edition of Miss Supranational.
Govender, who had a splendid send-off, is excited to represent her country internationally for the second time.
She wrote: “As I sit here, ready to embark on a new journey, I can’t imagine but feel this immense amount of gratitude for the love and support I have felt. My heart is bursting with pride knowing that I will carry the name of my home across my chest!
“Know that I understand the importance and responsibility of not only representing myself but also each and every South African! I carry you with me…ALWAYS! 🇿🇦❤️🇿🇦 Are you ready, I know I am!”
Govender believes that the experience she got at Miss Universe last year stands her in good stead.
“It taught me invaluable lessons about confidence and grace. These platforms demand more than physical beauty; it’s about owning your uniqueness and embracing it. I learned to stand tall, speak my truth and carry myself with poise.
“The spotlight can be intimidating but I realised that authenticity shines brighter than any spotlight.
“And now, as I step into the international arena once again, I carry with me the lessons learned. I know that genuineness, resilience and an honest connection with people transcends borders.
“Whether I win a crown or not, I’ll continue making South Africa proud. So, here’s to dreams realised, lessons learned and the magic of representing my country on a global stage,” she said.
Miss Supranational 2024 takes place at Nowy Sącz in Poland on July 6, where Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador will crown her successor.