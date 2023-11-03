Bug-ger off! Expert debunks five bed bug myths you should not believe

Over the past few weeks, the city of Paris in France welcomed crowds of visitors as it hosted the Rugby World Cup, won by South Africa in spectacular fashion last weekend, as well as Fashion Week last month. But they have also been taken over by unwanted guests - scores of bed bugs. And to make matters worse, the tiny bloodsuckers have now evolved to develop resistance towards most pesticides

The insects typically reside in mattresses and bed frames, lying in wait for humans to go to sleep before they crawl up and suck their blood. And it’s not just Paris that has been infested by the blood-thirsty pests as they can also travel via humans, through their clothing, suitcases and hand luggage. As a result, bed bugs have caused widespread fear and concern. To alleviate the escalating anxiety, Pest Wisdom pest control expert Kevin Klingler has provided the following information to dispel myths around the insects.

Bed bugs and other parasites such as mosquitoes, midges and ticks prefer relatively smooth areas, such as the wrists and ankles. File image. Myth: You attract more bed bugs by killing them Klingler said that many people wonder if killing off a bed bug infestation will bring new bugs into their space but thankfully, that’s not the case. “Other bed bugs are not interested in deceased members of their own species, and it is unlikely that different types of insects will enter your home due to previous bed bug activity,” he said.

And while killing bed bugs might potentially draw the attention of other insects such as spiders, ants, and centipedes, Klingler said that this was only likely to occur if those insects already existed in your home. “Nevertheless, the sense of smell of these insects is limited in range. For example, most species of ants can't smell anything more than ten feet away, and therefore, it's improbable that dead bed bugs would attract more insects from the outside.” Myth: Bed bug bites spread when scratched

It's a common belief that scratching bed bug bites can cause them to spread but Klingler said that this isn't necessarily the case. “The itchiness associated with bed bug bites is not due to a virus but is caused by the anticoagulant that they inject into our skin to make our blood flow more freely.” He added that bed bug bites themselves weren't contagious and what makes scratching a bad idea was that it could create tears in your skin, which might lead to infection or scarring.

“Hence, despite the temptation, it’s best to resist the urge to scratch.” An extra tip he provided was that if you're dealing with itchy bed bug bites, the first step is to wash the affected area with soap and water. “Be sure to rinse off all the soap to prevent further irritation.”

He added that if the itching persists, try applying corticosteroid cream, and if it doesn't improve or the area becomes painful, consider consulting a doctor, who may prescribe additional medications. Myth: Bed bugs can smell blood Klingler dispelled the myth that bed bugs possess the ability to smell blood. He said they were attracted by the carbon dioxide and heat emitted by human bodies, and could detect these as long as they were within just a few feet of their target.

“They will begin to bite until they find a vein and this is why they tend to inhabit areas close to where you sleep,” he said. He added that since bed bugs couldn’t detect blood, there was no correlation between their biting frequency and one’s menstrual cycle or blood type. “Some individuals may experience more bites simply because bed bugs prefer feeding on smooth, exposed skin, which is easier for them to access,” he said.

“Additionally, bed bugs don’t like movement, so a person who stays relatively still is favoured.” Myth: Bed bugs only live in beds As misleading as their name may be, bed bugs don’t only live in beds. So dumping your mattress will not eliminate bed bugs altogether as these critters often nest in various other places.

They can be found in crevices of bed frames, both inside and on box springs, drawers and closets, among items stored under the bed, in curtains, stuffed animals, and even on carpets and rugs. “Consequently, discarding your mattress is unlikely to completely resolve your bed bug problem, and you may inadvertently spread bed bugs throughout your home as you transport the infested mattress,” Klingler said. He added that if you opt to replace the mattress, there are several steps you should take to safeguard your home.

“Encase the mattress in a protective cover before taking it out of the room.” He explained that these encasements served as effective tools because they trap the bed bugs already residing in your mattress. “Essentially, once you zip up the encasement, no bed bugs can escape, leading them to eventually perish.”

Myth: DIY bed bug home remedies are effective While baking soda and rubbing alcohol are among the most commonly used internet remedies that people often turn to in an effort to salvage their bed-bug-infested homes before seeking professional help, Klingler said that there was no scientific evidence to support these home solutions. “In fact, research by Rutgers University shows that even after being sprayed with rubbing alcohol, half of the bed bugs still survive after four days.”