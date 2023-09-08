Calming skincare is on the rise

The days of using many products at the same time are slowly vanishing. With skincare trends evolving, it’s better to use fewer products with multiple benefits. One of the most booming trends is calming skincare. More people are becoming aware of what they put into their skin and prefer calming and soothing products.

“There’s a perception that ‘stronger’ active ingredients will achieve quicker results, and many then neglect the skin’s need for calming and hydration. “One of the more important tips I always give to my patients is that they shouldn’t overdo it when it comes to active ingredients, rather keeping it simple when it comes to your skincare regime,” says Dr Alek Nikolic. “By using many different products, you may increase your chances of suffering from irritated skin due to a compromised skin barrier, and a weak skin barrier doesn’t hold in water as well. This water loss is known as trans-epidermal water loss”.

Dr Nikolic provides tips on how you can incorporate the calming skincare trend into your daily routine. Dial down the exfoliation By removing dead skin cells, exfoliation helps prep your skin to absorb moisture better. However, be mindful of over-exfoliation as that can weaken the skin barrier, leading to irritation and dryness.

“I recommend exfoliating no more than twice a week and sticking to chemical exfoliants, like glycolic and lactic acid, that gently get rid of dead skin cells,” explains Dr Nikolic. “It’s also important to alternate nights if you’re using both retinol and chemical exfoliants in your skincare routine.” Stay moisturised

Moisture is key for all skincare routines, especially in dryer months. Keep your skin happy by layering on hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which pulls water into your skin, and ceramides that lock in all the goodness. And top it off with sunscreen to keep the sun rays from harming your skin. Rebuild your skin barrier with calming formulas