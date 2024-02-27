Can Daith piercings alleviate migraine symptoms and is it safe?

Have you ever heard about using ear piercings to help with migraines? It might sound a bit out there, but some people swear by it! I stumbled upon a TikTok video that went viral, racking up more than 3 million views, all about whether daith piercings can actually cure migraines. Apparently, this specific type of piercing, done on the left side of the ear, has been claimed to be 90% effective.

The belief is that the constant pressure from the daith piercing could offer a permanent pressing of this specific pressure point, potentially alleviating migraine pain. Picture: Ari Roberts/Pexels Can a daith piercing help with migraine pain? The area of a daith piercing corresponds to an acupuncture point that is targeted to relieve migraine headache pain. What is the scientific explanation behind why daith piercings may help with migraines?

The belief is that the constant pressure from the daith piercing could offer a permanent pressing of this specific pressure point, potentially alleviating migraine pain. This has led to an increase in migraine sufferers who report less intense migraine attacks after getting the piercing. The vagus nerve plays an important role in migraines, and stimulating it may decrease the transmission of pain signals and reduce the excitability of the cerebral cortex of the brain.

Migraines can be very painful and often run in families, with genetics playing a big role. Women between 15 and 55 are more likely to experience migraines due to hormonal influences, and high stress levels can also act as triggers for these intense headaches. While traditional medicine has not provided solid evidence supporting the effectiveness of daith piercings in easing migraines, supporters of this method point to the principles of acupuncture as a basis for their relief. Dr Will Foster, an acupuncturist from Knoxville, Tennessee, notes that a pressure point linked to the digestive system exists in the ear region affected by the daith piercing. Regular acupuncture patients often have this spot targeted to ease their migraine discomfort.

However, the medical community is doubtful. Dr Emad Estemalik, the Section Head for Headache and Facial Pain at the Cleveland Clinic's Center for Neurological Restoration, points out that there is no solid medical research to support the claims that a daith piercing can truly relieve migraines. According to Dr Estemalik, the reported benefits may be due to the placebo effect, where belief in the treatment's effectiveness can lead to a perceived improvement in symptoms, regardless of the treatment's actual therapeutic value. As for other popular ear piercings like tragus piercing or rook piercing, there are also claims that these piercings have helped alleviate migraines similar to a daith piercing.