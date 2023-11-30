Cape Sativa launches 100% water-soluble CBD product

CBD products have made a significant impact on pain management in the healthcare space. It has revolutionised the way various types of ailments are approached and treated. Also known as cannabidiol, CBD is a naturally occurring compound found in cannabis plants. Unlike its well-known counterpart, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD does not produce psychoactive effects.

Instead, it interacts with the body's endo-cannabinoid system, which plays a crucial role in regulating pain perception, inflammation, and other bodily functions. Chronic pain management Chronic pain conditions, such as arthritis, fibromyalgia and neuropathy can significantly impact a person's quality of life.

Traditional pain management methods often involve opioids, which come with the risk of addiction and other serious side effects. But CBD products, on the other hand, have shown promise in providing relief, without the addictive properties of opioids. A study published in the “European Journal of Pain” found that CBD applied topically reduced pain and inflammation in animal models of arthritis.

Another study published in the “Journal of Experimental Medicine” showed that CBD reduced chronic pain and inflammation in mice and rats. These findings suggest that CBD may have potential as a non-addictive alternative for chronic pain management. Meanwhile, cancer patients often experience severe pain, either due to the disease itself or as a side effect of treatments like chemotherapy. CBD has been proven to show promise once again, as it is know to alleviate cancer-related pain, as well as improving patient’s quality of life.

A study published in the “Journal of Pain and Symptom Management” found that cancer patients who received a CBD and THC combination experienced significant pain reduction, compared to those who received a placebo. The study concluded that cannabinoids, including CBD, may be a valuable addition to pain management regimens for cancer patients. And while neuropathic pain, caused by nerve damage or dysfunction, can be challenging to treat, CBD has demonstrated the potential to provide relief for this type of pain.

A review published in the journal, “Neurotherapeutics”, analysed several studies on CBD for neuro-pathic pain. It concluded that CBD showed promise in reducing pain, improving sleep, and enhancing overall quality of life in patients with conditions such as multiple sclerosis and peripheral neuro-pathy. One of the significant advantages of CBD products is their relatively low risk of severe side effects, compared to traditional pain medications.

But it is important to note that CBD can interact with certain medications, so it is advisable to consult with a medical professional before incorporating CBD into your pain management routine. And now Cape Sativa, a black-owned company under 3Sixty Global Solutions Group, has achieved a major breakthrough in the world of cannabidiol (CBD). This is through the creation of Equivex Aqua, a 100% water-soluble and highly absorbable CBD water.

Unlike traditional CBD oil, which faces absorption challenges, Cape Sativa's Equivex Aqua uses a patented nano-technology process to make CBD completely soluble in water. Cape Sativa chairperson Khandani Msibi explained that, through their patented nano-technology platform, they have introduced a way for CBD to be more easily used by the body. “Equivex Aqua is a significant step forward, making CBD more accessible and noticeable in its effects," he said.

Equivex Aqua launches on Friday, December 1, 2023, and will be available for purchase at various locations. This includes health shops, online retailer Takealot.com, the Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology (CDE), and mainstream retailers. The product will come in five variants, including four fruit flavours and an original flavour, each infused with 10 milligrams of nanoCBD in a 500ml bottle.

Msibi stressed that Equivex Aqua was not just an energy or sports drink, but a health and utility beverage. He added that it was produced in a Current Good Manufacturing Practice facility under a South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) licence. "International beverage companies are under pressure to offer healthy alternatives, and Equivex Aqua provides a general health and wellbeing beverage,“ Msibi said.