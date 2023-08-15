Cape Town’s hugely-anticipated Time Out market adds more celebrated local chefs and restaurateurs to its offering

The soon-to-be-launched Time Out Market in Cape Town has revealed the latest additions to its impressive line-up of local culinary talents. Set to open later this year at the V&A Waterfront, the market will bring the best of the city together under one roof. This will be reflected in its food, drinks and cultural experiences.

The market will feature 13 local chefs and restaurateurs, four bars and one stage. Guests will experience some of the city’s very best food from a variety of concepts while coming with family and friends to enjoy their meals – on china with flatware – at communal tables. In June, the first five award-winning culinary talents to join the market’s all-star line-up were revealed. They were restaurateur and chef, Bertus Basson, who will join the roster of home-grown chef-driven concepts with his iconic De Vrije Burger; The Melting Pot Seafood chef Vusi Ndlovu, who will create a new concept with dishes that celebrate African shisanyama heritage; Unframed Ice Cream and chef duo, Matt Van Den Berg and Carla Schulze, who will bring, How Bao Now, and their Asian-inspired high-end street food.

Joining the aforementions amazing culinary talents is the team behind The World's 50 Best nominated restaurants, FYN, which will bring a Ramenhead branch to the market. Ramen lovers will rejoice as they will get to slurp silky noodles and umami-rich broth from Ramenhead, brought by chefs Peter Tempelhoff, Ashley Moss and Jennifer Hugé. Chefs Anwar Abdullatief and Yolani Abrahams will bring Barakat – a halal fine-dining experience like no other. Picture: Supplied Second on the list are chefs Anwar Abdullatief and Yolani Abrahams with Barakat, offering a fresh take on traditional, Cape Malay cuisine.

Abdullatief and Abrahams will bring a halal fine-dining experience like no other. The Cape Malay-inspired menu will introduce diners to the unique and indulgent flavours that originated in the Mother City, and the couple also want their diners to engage, converse and enjoy a full Cape Malay experience while eating dishes like Ou mense onder die kombers (slow braised ossobuco cooked in hearty aromantic nutmeg and clove, wrapped in cabbage, with baby beetroots, creme parsnip, and spiced jus), tomato 'breedie' (Cape Malay tomato based sauce with slow cooked lamb knuckles) or aromatic fish (pan-fried local kingklip in fragrant chilli, turmeric and coriander sauce and sambal) – all served with basmati rice. Also on the list is restaurateur and chef Matt Manning, who will offer a curated selection of South Africa's fine wine through Culture Wine Bar. Culture Wine Bar will focus on what makes each South African wine-making region unique by showcasing the styles, varietals and techniques it is famous for and its diversity, complexity and magic.

YARD which will serve authentically inspired pizza from Pizza Warehouse. Picture: Eugene Smith Lastly, there is the YARD, which will serve authentically inspired pizza from Pizza Warehouse. YARD, home of The Dog's Bollocks and Pizza Warehouse, has been on the Cape Town culinary scene and much loved since its launch in 2011 – and is now set to join the market with its famous pizzas and chicken wings.

Diners can expect a pizza menu that will include four very different and authentic styles of dough bases (hand-stretched with an artisanal flair), sauces and a range of various toppings to choose from. Sandy Hayek, the Chief executive officer of Time Out Market, said: “To curate the market’s line-up, we have tested and tasted a lot of food in the city to uncover the best home-grown talents – and then we have invited the very best to join and we couldn’t be more proud that such outstanding chefs and restaurateurs have accepted our invitation to join the market. “They really are the best of the city and together will represent the city’s fantastic food scene, making the market a place where you can get a true taste of the city.”