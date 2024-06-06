Cape Town's La Colombe secures a spot in the World's 50 Best Restaurants

Cape Town restaurant La Colombe has secured the 49th spot in the 2024 list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. This year’s winners were revealed in a glitzy and glamorous live awards ceremony held at Wynn Las Vegas on June 5.

Sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, the event brought together the best chefs, restaurateurs, and hospitality industry icons on the planet. The 22nd edition of the annual ranking featured restaurants from 26 territories, five continents, and eight exciting new and re-entries. Taking to Instagram, La Colombe executive chef James Gaag said he was speechless and grateful.

“We’re speechless. It’s such an incredible honour for our team’s consistent work and dedication to be recognised at this level. To not only represent the La Colombe team - but also our home city of Cape Town - on this stage is an immense privilege. “We are so grateful to not only the panel of judges but to every diner who we have welcomed through our doors - without you, this would not have been possible,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) At La Colombe, their approach reportedly lies in the fusion of Asian and French cuisine and the pursuit of excellence and perfection on each plate, resulting in numerous local and international awards. Also appearing on the 22nd edition of the annual ranking is Fyn, which ranked at number 60, a move up from last year when they were ranked number 75. This Cape Town-based restaurant sets out to mould the wildness and beauty of South Africa - its culture, ingredients, and people - with the rigour of Japanese techniques to discover something new.

With their combined years of knowledge and experience, partners Peter Tempelhoff, Ashley Moss, and Jennifer Hugé set out to create a point of difference in SA's fine dining. Reflecting on the recognition, Tempelhoff said the award honours the entire team, from co-owners, front of house and beverage director Hugé, culinary director Moss, their kitchen and front of house brigades, to the greater network that allows the restaurant to be what it is. “I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished collectively. It’s been a great year and this is the cherry on top for the team and the restaurant,” he said.