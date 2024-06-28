Carol Ofori shares skincare tips for radiant winter skin

EVERYONE wants to have radiant skin because not only does it make you look good, but it also makes you feel good. Most celebrities who work on TV spend most of their time wearing make-up, so having a healthy skincare regime is important.

Media personality Carol Ofori, who makes sure that her skin stays flawless on and off camera, shares her top five tips for maintaining flawless skin during the harsh winter months. Hydration Staying hydrated is crucial for healthy skin, yet it can be challenging to drink enough water during the colder months, she admitted.

Despite the temptation to skip your water intake, remember that hydration is key for maintaining your skin’s glow. Make a conscious effort to drink water regularly to ensure your skin stays supple and radiant. Getting enough sleep Never underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. Aim for nine hours of restful sleep to give your skin the extra love it needs during winter. Quality sleep allows your skin to repair and regenerate, helping you wake up with a refreshed and glowing complexion.

Get rid of excess skin Removing dead skin cells is important in winter when your skin can appear dull and lifeless. Wash your face twice a day

Maintaining clean skin is essential during winter. Ofori suggest washing your face twice a day helps remove dirt, make-up, and impurities. In the morning, start with a face wash followed by serum, eye cream, moisturiser, and sunblock. In the evening, she advocates for the use of a face wash, retinol or night serum as well as an evening cream to keep your skin supple and happy. Remember, never go to bed with make-up on to prevent clogged pores and breakouts. Up the moisturiser