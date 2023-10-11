Carrots for a natural tan? The latest TikTok trend

From skincare routines to dietary hacks, social media platforms have become a hub for self-improvement tips. One such trendsetter is TikTok user Isabelle Lux, whose TikTok video has taken TikTok by storm, raking in nearly 145 000 likes and more than 4 000 shares.

In her video, she spills the beans on her “carrot hack”; to keep her skin glowing and tanned, she eats three carrots a day, which can help you achieve a natural tan without resorting to chemicals or risking sun damage. Lux insists that carrots have this superpower to “change your natural undertone”. She even shows off childhood pictures where she had lighter skin before she started her carrot-eating routine.

As she snacks on a carrot in the video, she claims, “I’ve been munching on three big carrots every day for a few years now. Trust me, it's a game-changer. You'll glow from the inside out”. #beautyhacks #carrottan ♬ original sound - Isabelle ⚡️ Lux @isabelle.lux Carrots >>>>> #beautyfood Turns out it’s true and not harmful. According to “Zenement”, carrots contain a pigment called beta-carotene, which is a type of carotenoid. Beta-carotene is responsible for the vibrant orange colour of carrots and it also has the ability to influence the colour of your skin.

As stated in “Zenement”: “When we eat these foods, our bodies are able to transform beta-carotene into vitamin A. As vitamin A levels in your blood increase, you may notice a slight change in your skin colour tone, especially in areas where subcutaneous fat build-up and perspiration are higher, such as the palms of your hands and the soles of your feet. “However, this colour tone is not uniform throughout the body.” However, just because carrots are orange doesn’t mean it’s the only source to give you that glow, additionally apples, kiwi, asparagus and even cheese contain beta-carotene.