Celebrate the world’s most versatile vegetable with these new and delicious recipes this National Potato Day

National Potato Day is on August 19! As such, we celebrate the humble vegetable that not only tastes delicious but is also incredibly versatile. Potatoes remain South Africa’s most popular carb and can be transformed into a variety of dishes.

They can be boiled and mashed, baked or deep-fried. Potatoes were first cultivated in regions of South America sometime between 5000 and 8000 BC. From that point forward they spread all over the globe to become one of the primary staple crops of many cultures and are now a favourite part of global cuisine, with various forms of preparation to be found in virtually every recipe book.

Who can resist a packet of potato crisps to accompany that lunchtime sandwich? And can you imagine a burger without potato chips? Dinner does not seem complete unless it includes some form of potato, whether as a main or as a side. Courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs, below are some new recipes you might enjoy this National Potato Day. Potato pancakes. Picture: Supplied Potato pancakes

Ingredients 4 potatoes (russet is a good choice) ½ medium onion

2 eggs ⅓ cup chopped chives ⅓ cup chopped dill

½ tsp salt ½ tsp pepper ⅓ cup all-purpose flour

Oil for frying Method Peel the potatoes and onion. With a box grater, finely grate the potatoes first before coarsely grating the onion. Wrap both together in a clean cloth and squeeze out excess liquid then place in a bowl.

Add the eggs, herbs, flour, salt, and pepper, and mix well. Heat oil in a large, non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add a spoonful of the potato mixture, spread it slightly, and fry for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until the pancakes are crispy and golden brown. Serve warm with a fried egg on top and crispy bacon on the side for the ultimate brunch!

Mashed potato truffles. Picture: Supplied Mashed potato truffles Ingredients Leftover mash potato

Chocolate chips Vanilla essence Cocoa powder

Desiccated coconut Nuts, finely chopped Method

Place the chocolate chips in a small microwaveable bowl and melt in the microwave at 50% power. When they have melted entirely, stir in the mashed potatoes. Add the vanilla essence and stir well. Place the mixture in the fridge for 30 minutes. Once firm, take tablespoon-sized scoops and roll them into balls with your hands.

Roll in the nuts, cocoa powder, and desiccated coconut, then place on a baking sheet and refrigerate. They will keep in the fridge for a week. Baked eggs with potatoes. Picture: Supplied Baked eggs with potatoes Ingredients

2 large pre-boiled potatoes, cubed 2 tbs olive oil 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, chopped 1 tsp ground cumin 4 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped

4 eggs 120g goat’s cheese, crumbled 1 small bunch coriander, chopped

A sprinkle of chilli flakes (optional) Method Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Heat the oil in a small frying pan and fry the onions, garlic, and cumin over low heat until the onions are soft.

Add the pre-boiled potatoes and turn the heat up, mixing to incorporate. Add the tomatoes, season well and cook for a further 5 minutes, stirring occasionally (add a splash of water if the mixture is drying up and sticking). Using a wooden spoon make 4 shallow wells in the mix and break the eggs into them. Place the pan in the oven and bake until the white of the eggs are cooked and the yolk still looks a little runny (for about 5-10 minutes). Sprinkle with goat’s cheese, coriander, and chilli flakes (if using) and serve with slices of toasted, buttered ciabatta.