Celebrating yoga in Durban

Dr Thelma John David, Consul General of India Friday, June 21, marked a decade since 192 countries, including South Africa, adopted a special resolution by India in the United Nations General Assembly.

This global declaration was the outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the world, in which he stated: “Yoga is the invaluable gift of India’s valuable tradition to the world. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; holistic approach to health and well being. It is not about exercise, but to discover the sense of wellness with yourself, the world and nature.” Since then, the global community has followed India’s lead and adopted yoga as one family, in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Today yoga is not just a celebration, but a Yoga Mahotsav the world over.

Last year, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations reached over 1.1 billion people, and over 230 million participated in yoga activities on June 21. This year, across South Africa and the world, and particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, yoga has been celebrated in schools, colleges, offices, community halls and gardens as part of the pre-IDY events organised by the Consulate General of India. The Consulate General of India in Durban and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground on Friday. Rajesh Jantilal Yoga is an ancient tradition from India that brings together body, mind and soul to achieve harmony.

This year, the theme is "Yoga for Self and Society", signifying the importance of yoga both for the individual and for the global community's well being. The World Health Organisation has therefore urged its member states to adopt yoga and help their citizens reduce physical inactivity, which is often the underlying cause of morbidity and mortality. IDY encourages individuals to make healthier choices in practising yoga and adopting lifestyle patterns that promote good health.

It marked an occasion where the young and old, men and women joined together to practice the Common Yoga Protocol from Bharat. In recognition of the global popularity of yoga, this year, the Ministry of AYUSH in India has announced the Prime Minister’s Award for Yoga 2024 through its MyGov portal till the end of this month (entries are welcome by applicants/nominees with rich experience and deep understanding of yoga). Separately, all yoga practitioners across the world, and particularly from South Africa are welcome to participate in the “Yoga with Family” one minute video contest on MyGov portal (innovateindia.mygov.in/yoga-with-family). Select winners from South Africa will receive cash awards.