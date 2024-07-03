Connie Ferguson relaunches her beauty brand

South African actress Connie Ferguson is expanding her brand, having recently launched a new collection of beauty and hair products. "The Queen“ actress took to Instagram to announce the new collection of Connie products. The brand started with a body lotion has now expanded into body care, haircare, face care, nutrition and activewear.

The haircare range not only works for natural hair but extensions as well. “Haircare made in Africa, for Africa. Connie is proud to bring to you a collection of expert haircare products specially formulated to give you great hair and the confidence to go out there and do you. “Suitable for wigs, weaves, braids and natural hair, our products contain no harmful chemicals, no chlorines and no sulphites that can cause damage,” reads the statement from the brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) In an interview with “True Love”, the actress said the relaunch of Connie Brands is about ensuring its longevity for the next generations to come. “It’s a brand that is going to outlive me. My children will be talking (about) Connie (Brands), way after I’m gone. My grandchildren and their children will be saying Connie way after I am gone. So, we (are) building something here that we are hoping will outlive,” she told the gloss.