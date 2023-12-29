Consider these appetisers for your New Year’s Eve celebration

2024 is just around the corner and it is time to bid farewell to our old selves. Most of us will enter the new year with our friends and family, and in several places, it is customary to prepare a special dish for New Year's Eve. Here are some of our favourite appetisers for New Year’s Eve, because the real fireworks are going down in the kitchen this year.

Crystal salad rolls. Picture: Supplied Crystal salad rolls Serves: 1-2 Ingredients

For the crystal salad rolls Half an avocado, sliced into long, thin pieces Half a cucumber, sliced into julienne strips

5 baby carrots, sliced into julienne strips 2 cups baby spinach, finely chopped ½ cup fresh basil, finely chopped

2 chicken breasts, cut into slices and marinated in fresh lemon juice, salt, pepper and olive oil (optional) 3-5 rice paper sheets. These are available from most supermarkets and all Chinese supermarkets. For the soy-ginger dipping sauce

¼ cup soy sauce 1½ tbs of water 1 tsp crushed ginger

2 tsp xylitol or honey 1 tsp green curry paste Method

Prepare the salad rolls: Prepare all the herbs and vegetables, cutting them into fine julienne strips, approximately 5cm in length. Place the marinated chicken strips in an ovenproof dish and grill for 15 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove and allow to cool.

Fill a large bowl with water (room temperature). Place the 3 to 5 rice paper sheets in the bowl and soak until the paper softens. Remove only the sheet you are working with and leave the rest of the sheets in the water. Remove 1 rice paper sheet from the water and lay it flat on a clean chopping board.

Layer the basil at the bottom, followed by the cucumber, carrots, avocado, spinach and chicken (optional) in the centre of the sheet. Leave sufficient space to fold the rice paper. Do not overfill, otherwise it will break. Fold the top and bottom of the sheet towards one another to cover the filling. Then wrap it tightly from left to right to form a roll. Cut in half. Repeat for all the rolls.

Prepare the soy sauce: Combine all the ingredients for the dipping sauce in a food processor and blend for 2 minutes until combined. Serve the salad rolls cool with a side of dipping sauce or pour the sauce into a container to take with you when you are on the go. Recipe by lifestyle blogger Cara-Lisa Sham.

Figs with goat cheese, pistachios and mint. Picture: Supplied Figs with goat cheese, pistachios, and mint Serves: 6-12 Ingredients

24 unsalted shelled pistachios 12 dried black mission figs, stemmed 100g soft goat cheese (chevre), at room temperature (may substitute ricotta)

2 to 4 tsp milk (low-fat or whole) 1½ tsp honey ½ tsp fresh orange juice

1 pinch finely grated orange zest 1 pinch kosher salt 1 tbs chopped fresh mint leaves

Method In a small, dry skillet over medium-high heat, toast the pistachios, stirring frequently, until fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer to a small dish to cool. Cut each fig in half lengthwise. Press the backside of a small spoon, such as a ½ teaspoon measuring spoon, into the cut side of each fig piece to form a shallow cup. Arrange the fig pieces on a serving dish, and cut side up.

In a small bowl, mash the goat cheese with a fork until creamy, adding the milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, as needed, until smooth and dollopable. In another small bowl, stir together the honey, orange juice and zest. (If not served right away, refrigerate until needed.) Using a small spoon or piping bag with a tip snipped off, fill each fig half with the goat cheese mixture; if not serving right away, refrigerate until needed. Otherwise, top each fig piece with a pistachio, drizzle with the honey-orange mixture, and sprinkle with the salt and the mint. Recipe by dietitian and nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Beer cheese balls. Picture: Deb Lindsey Beer cheese balls Serves: 8 Ingredients

230g chunked, aged Cheddar 230g Swiss or Emmental cheese 2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp powdered mustard 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce ¾ cup beer

230g pecan nuts Method Combine the Cheddar and Swiss or Emmental cheese in a food processor

Pulse until crumbly. Add the minced garlic cloves, powdered mustard and Worcestershire sauce; pulse to incorporate. With the motor running, gradually add ¾ cup beer to form a fairly smooth purée.

Form the mixture into 24 to 26 small balls. Place 230g of small pecan pieces in a zip-top bag. Add 1 or 2 balls at a time and gently press to coat.