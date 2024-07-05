Cooking 101: Spice up your love life with these tantalising herb and spice blends

WHILE herbs and spices are known for their flavour and health-giving properties, another aspect recognised for centuries is that many have aphrodisiac qualities, too. For the greatest pleasure of all epicureans, chef Cândida Batista suggests you discover natural aphrodisiacs to give your love life that perfect lift.

With her unique expertise and passion for flavours, Batista is taking the exploration of culinary aphrodisiacs to new heights. Chef Cândida Batista. Picture: Supplied “Culinary aphrodisiacs are a fascinating area of culinary arts that can elevate a meal into a truly memorable experience. By understanding the sensual qualities of various spices and how they interact with our senses, we can create dishes that taste incredible and stimulate our desires. “Within the realm of culinary mastery, spices serve as the silent architects, bestowing depth and complexity upon each dish with their nuanced symphony of flavours,” she said.

Saffron. Picture: Pexels/Victoria Bowers Below are Batista’s spice blend picks. Exotic temptation A harmonious fusion of cardamom, saffron, and cloves, this blend tantalises the taste buds with its exotic allure. Perfect for enhancing dishes like creamy coconut curries or grilled seafood, it adds depth and complexity while invoking a sense of culinary adventure.

Fiery passion Ignite your palate with the fiery intensity of chilli peppers, cayenne, and smoked paprika. This blend adds a bold kick to dishes like chilli con carne or spicy stir-fries, infusing them with an irresistible heat sparking passion and excitement. Oregano. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Mediterranean seduction

Transport yourself to the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean with this aromatic blend of oregano, basil, and garlic. Ideal for enhancing dishes such as grilled lamb chops or roasted vegetables, it evokes the flavours of the Mediterranean while adding a touch of sensual charm to every bite. Sensuous spice symphony

Indulge in a harmonious cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger medley, orchestrating a symphony of flavours that awaken the senses. This blend lends itself beautifully to desserts like spiced cakes or warm apple crumbles, infusing them with a captivating aroma and a hint of sweetness that delights the palate. Rosemary. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Enchanting herb infusion