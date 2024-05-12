Creepy facts about the human body that will leave you dumbfounded

The human body is a complex and sophisticated marvel of nature, filled with strange things and wonders that continue to confuse and captivate scientists and laypeople alike. Its complex structure and wide range of uses conceal mysteries and quirks that serve as a constant reminder of the extraordinary powers and unique nature of the human body.

Here are some of the most fascinating, strange and lesser-known facts about our bodies: Did you know you could be allergic to your own body? Yes, it's possible. Our immune systems, strangely enough, don’t recognise our eyes. If they did, we might end up blind. Also, a precise hit to the chest at the right moment can stop our hearts due to a glitch in our bodies’ electrical system.

Our brains are constantly editing the world around us, sometimes creating a mix-up of what we see. Interestingly, the lining inside our cheeks is the same as the one in our rectums. When we're at a dentist, our tongues, possessing a mind of their own, tends to follow the dentist's tools in our mouths. Our ears continue to grow throughout our lives and ear wax is a type of sweat. We're taller in the morning by about one centimetre. This happens because the soft cartilage between our bones gets compressed as as we move around during the day.

Our skins are constantly renewing themselves, resulting in each of us having around 1 000 different skins over our lifetime. Human body anatomy. Picture: RF._.studio/Pexels On a slightly different note, we spend an average of a year of our lives in the bathroom. Every month, the amount of urine our bodies produce could fill a bathtub. Each of our body contains enough copper to make a pair of headphones. We develop cancerous cells daily but our immune system typically manages to fend them off.

The bacterial mix in our belly button is almost as unique as our fingerprints. Surprisingly, 8% of our DNA comes from viruses. Emotional stress can be intense enough to cause a condition known as “broken heart syndrome”, which can be fatal. Throughout our lifetime, we will shed about 50kg of skin.

Having a baby can cause our brains to shrink. Our smallest finger, the pinky, is our strongest one. The acid in our stomachs is strong enough to dissolve metal and shaking hands transfers more germs than kissing does. Yes, brain worms exist, and tiny mites are living in our eyelashes.

Our stomachs gets a new lining every three to four days. This is because they secrete hydrochloric acid strong enough to dissolve metal, which means the lining needs constant renewal to avoid digesting itself. The process exemplifies the body's incredible capacity to protect and renew itself. Human bones are stronger than concrete, withstanding pressures of up to 8618.255 kilogramme a square 2.50cm. What’s even more remarkable is their ability to heal and regenerate. When a bone is broken, the body immediately begins the process of creating new bone cells to repair the break, a testament to the body’s incredible resilience and self-healing capability.

Scientists have made a fascinating discovery about the appendix, once thought to be a useless part of the body. It turns out that the appendix is important for our immune system, especially in young children. It acts as a storage for good bacteria, helping the gut recover after illnesses that cause diarrhoea. The finding is a reminder that there's still so much we don't know about the human body. Our bodies are amazing machines, constantly renewing themselves. Every day, millions of cells die and new ones take their place. Within 7 to 10 years, nearly all the cells have been replaced, making us virtually "new" people. The process is vital for our health, showing how our bodies are built to adapt and heal.