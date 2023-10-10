Culinary world mourns the loss of chef Michael Chiarello

Renowned chef Michael Chiarello, an icon in the culinary world, has tragically died at the age of 61 due to a severe allergic reaction. Chiarello’s sudden demise has sent shock waves through the gastronomic community, leaving fans and colleagues alike grappling with the loss of a culinary titan.

His family confirmed the news in a statement released through his Gruppo Chiarello company. The statement read: "We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. "He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table."

It continued: “As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. “His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savour life’s flavours.” On Twitter, people in the culinary industry shared their memories of the chef and spoke on how much he would be missed.

Chef Robert Irvine wrote: "A very sad day for me personally and the culinary world. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and teammates. RIP my Dear friend you will be sorely missed." The team at Napa Valley Vintners wrote: "We are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Michael Chiarello and offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues." Chiarello's journey in the culinary arts spanned several decades, during which he carved a niche for himself as a master of Italian cuisine.

According to his website during his years as a chef and restaurateur, he was acknowledged by the Culinary Institute of America, IACP, Food & Wine Magazine and many more for his success as both a chef and restaurant professional. Chiarello developed over 10 restaurants, including his hugely popular and critically acclaimed Bottega Restaurant in Yountville, California (Napa Valley); his new Spanish restaurant Coqueta on Pier 5 in San Francisco, which earned a glowing 3.5-star review from the San Francisco Chronicle and was a finalist in the 2013 James Beard awards for Best New Restaurant; and his first in California, Tra Vigne, of which he was executive chef and partner until 2000. He has also been on television for a decade as the host of his own shows on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living and Cooking Channel and he appeared as a guest chef on the likes of the “Today” show and “The View”, according to his website.