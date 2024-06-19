Cute pet names for your boyfriend, fiancé or husband

Being in a relationship brings countless perks and joys, from emotional growth to shared adventures. One of the simplest yet most heart-warming joys is creating unique pet names for each other. These names, whether cute, funny or sentimental, bring an extra layer of affection and fun to your relationship.

Choosing a nickname for that special someone in your life can do wonders for your relationship. According to MindBodyGreen, nicknames can deepen your bond, build connections and add a bit of fun. They can be sweet, thoughtful, romantic or funny - perfect if your partner loves words of affirmation. Though it might not be a heavily researched topic, there’s some evidence that nicknames can boost relationship happiness.

A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that married couples who used nicknames had higher levels of satisfaction in their marriage. Cosmopolitan points out that giving your partner a nickname is a gesture that’s both vulnerable and affectionate. It's a small but intimate way to show you care. Whether you use it in private or proudly in public, the key is that it's special to both of you. That said, using nicknames isn't mandatory. If your partner prefers their real name, or if you simply love calling them by it, go with what feels right.

Have some fun with nicknames. It's a cute, endearing way to express your love, and, who knows, it might just make your relationship stronger. These work for partners of all genders! So, without further ado, here is a list of the best nickname options for you to call your boyfriend, partner, fiancé and anyone in-between according to “Cosmopolitan”.

Nicknames for your fiancé/husband: Hubby Handsome

Mister Bubba Love/My love

Mi amor (My love in Spanish) Cute nicknames for boyfriends: Partner in crime

Pookie Boo Boo boo

Chief Hubs Dimples

Squish Squishy Smoosh

Snuggles Nicknames for the father of your child: Baby daddy

Big daddy Big papa Papi