Cyan Boujee set to undergo her third BBL procedure: The difference between a BBL and butt implants

At just 23 years old, the widely discussed influencer Cyan Boujee, whose real is Honour Zuma, is gearing up for her third Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). Boujee, known for stirring up headlines, has already undergone two such procedures as well as liposuction. Her next appointment is this month, marking her third venture into cosmetic enhancement.

As a daughter of a pastor, she has often found herself at the centre of controversy. Despite the chatter, she remains unfazed. In a recent chat with the well-known news outlet Zimoja, Cyan opened up about her lifestyle choices. She candidly opens up about why she does these cosmetic surgeries: "I'm too lazy and too famous not to work out,” she said. Cyan Boujee. Picture: Instagram/@cyan.boujee22 “Honestly, I'm too lazy to go to the gym, but I long for the close thing to perfection."

"It is what it is. I don't like lying to myself. I'm getting it on the first week of May. It might be my last, who knows?" She's all about pursuing what brings her joy, undeterred by external opinions. "I just want to try everything that makes me happy. I don't care much about opinions and judgments. I do what makes me happy. I don't want to make it a norm, it might be my last one."

Dr Roger Tsai, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, educates people worldwide on the differences between these popular procedures. Dr Tsai, whose expertise covers the full spectrum of aesthetic cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, recently took to TikTok to explain the pros and cons of each method. According to the medical professional, butt implants are known for their firmness and stability, offering a permanent shape that neither grows nor shrinks. However, they come with several drawbacks. Made from non-biological materials, implants can cause adverse reactions in some patients.

Additionally, although designed to remain stationary, they can shift or dislocate due to the constant pressure from sitting. Viral videos circulating online often show patients manipulating their displaced implants, highlighting this issue. On the other hand, the BBL procedure involves transferring the patient's own fat to the buttocks, significantly reducing the risk of reactions to foreign materials. This method allows for more customisation to achieve the desired look, addressing specific concerns like hip dips, desired projection, or fullness in the upper buttocks.