Dating dilemma: Popular TikTok skit host bring wrong ex to the show

Stepping away from a meaningful relationship can be as tough as finding out your favourite restaurant ran out of your beloved dish. It’s a heart-wrenching affair, but the allure of love often nudges us to dive back into the dating pool in the hopes of finding our your very own Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck love story.

And while the internet offers endless possibilities, the virtual space comes with its own heartbreaks. Content creator Allora Momo, the man behind some TikTok creative skits, found this out the hard way. The popular social media set-up centres around facing a volley of dating-related questions and airing your relationship’s dirty laundry. The questions come fast and unfiltered. And in this instance, Momo was asked to rate his ex’s looks, and he gives her a score of 8.5/10.

But when the presenter turns the tables and asks how he thinks she would rate him, he pauses, considering his answer. “A 5 or 6, maybe. I don’t know,” he said. #plottwist #wrongex #dating #fypシ ♬ original sound - Momo @alloramomo I was interviewed about my Ex #funny In the video, the guest reveals that his ex initiated the break-up. “I miss her, I thought I was going to marry her,” he responded on theTikTok video.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the ex-girlfriend in question who is visibly surprised, confides in the skit’s producer that she was not expecting that response from Momo. “I didn’t know that,” she said. Momo added that she has not moved on from his ex-girlfriend and that the breakup affected him. When asked about their reasons for parting ways, he says: “We wanted different things, you can’t change what someone wants.”

He added that they shared cherished memories, of “cuddling and sharing moments while watching movies.” Momo is then asked what he’d say to her if she were in front of him. “I love you, I miss you,” he responded.

But behind the scenes, the pressure mounts as someone asks the ex-girlfriend if the emotional avalanche gave her second thoughts about their break-up. She hesitantly responds with “yeah,” adding, that she would tell her ex-boyfriend that she loved and missed him if he was with her at that moment. She then makes a brisk entrance, arms outstretched in a grand gesture to embrace her former lover.

The final twist comes when right during the hug, when he says: “Wrong ex! Wrong ex!” TikTok users responded with the ex-mix-up. @Itsd_nasty said: “Their faces at the end😂.”