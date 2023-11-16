Debunking myths around antibiotics and sore throats

In preparation for World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, from November 18 - 24, Pharma Dynamics, a leading provider of generic medicines, is on a mission to dispel the misconceptions and myths surrounding antibiotic use. It’s important to know the facts and understand why misconceptions about antibiotics can be harmful. For instance, a common belief that needs debunking is that antibiotics can cure a sore throat.

Research has shown that there are several reasons why many people believe that antibiotics are a cure for ailments, including sore throat. One contributing factor is the widespread misconception that antibiotics can effectively treat all types of infections, regardless of their cause. This belief stems from a lack of understanding about the difference between viral and bacterial infections.

A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that approximately 50% of antibiotics prescribed for respiratory tract infections, such as sore throat, were unnecessary. The researchers attributed this over-prescription to several factors, including patient demand and the pressure felt by healthcare providers to satisfy patient expectations. Another study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that patients often had unrealistic expectations for antibiotic prescriptions.

The researchers noted that patients tend to perceive antibiotics as a quick and easy solution to their symptoms, leading them to request these medications even when they may not be appropriate. The influence of advertising and marketing campaigns by pharmaceutical companies also plays a role in shaping public perception. Advertising of antibiotics can lead to increased patient demand and inappropriate antibiotic use. A case in point is Trish Webster, an Australian woman who lost her life arguably through the influence of a television ad.

Webster saw a television advertisement about a diabetic medication that has drastic weight loss as a side effect and obtained a prescription from her doctor (might not be an antibiotic but you get the gist). Plus, a lack of public education and awareness about the appropriate use of antibiotics contributes to the belief that they are a cure-all remedy. Research conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that many people are unaware of the risks associated with unnecessary antibiotic use, such as the development of antibiotic resistance.

According to a study conducted across 13 countries, including South Africa, where over 5,000 respondents participated, more than 80% confirmed visiting a doctor in the past year for treatment of a sore throat. However, opinions on the effectiveness of antibiotics varied greatly between countries. Only 24% of respondents in France believed antibiotics would help, while a staggering 94% in Saudi Arabia held this belief. In South Africa, more than 60% thought antibiotics could provide relief. Elani van Zyl, Critical Care Product Manager at Pharma Dynamics, said that acute sore throat was one of the most common ailments for which patients sought medical advice.

"However, antibiotics are not always effective in treating a sore throat because most throat infections are caused by viruses, not bacteria. Antibiotics are designed specifically for bacterial infections, not viral ones," explains van Zyl. She added that the misuse or overuse of antibiotics could lead to antibiotic resistance - a significant public health concern. She added: "Using antibiotics when they are unnecessary contributes to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Antibiotics can have side effects, and taking them when not needed exposes you to unnecessary risks. Some individuals may experience allergic reactions or digestive problems.

“Moreover, inappropriate use of antibiotics can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria in the body, including the gut microbiome, leading to yeast or other fungal infections." In most cases, throat infections resolve on their own within a week as the immune system fights off the virus. However, there are instances where a sore throat may be caused by a bacterial infection, such as streptococcal bacteria (strep throat). In such cases, healthcare providers may prescribe antibiotics to treat the infection and prevent potential complications.

Clinical evaluation and diagnostic tests, like throat swabs, can help determine whether the sore throat is viral or bacterial. Antibiotic resistance is a significant and growing global public health problem that poses a serious threat to modern medicine. It can have far-reaching consequences for individuals, communities, and healthcare systems. "When bacteria become resistant to antibiotics, it means that infections caused by these bacteria become more difficult, and sometimes impossible, to treat.

“This leads to prolonged illnesses, increased mortality rates, and a higher risk of complications from infections," warns van Zyl. Efforts to combat antibiotic resistance require a multifaceted approach, starting with the responsible use of antibiotics. It is crucial to follow healthcare providers' guidance regarding the use of antibiotics, and avoid self-prescribing or using antibiotics unnecessarily. These actions can contribute to antibiotic resistance and other health problems.

If you experience a sore throat, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional to determine the cause and appropriate treatment. Patient education and awareness about the proper use of antibiotics play a crucial role in antibiotic stewardship. If patients understand when antibiotics should and should not be used, they can actively promote responsible antibiotic use. Van Zyl believes that when patients actively engage in antibiotic stewardship, it has a positive impact on public health by reducing antibiotic resistance and preserving the effectiveness of these critical medications.