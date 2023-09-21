Debunking the myths around spring skincare

There are many myths surrounding skincare, some of which may cause harm. Now that it’s spring, people will be working overtime to make sure their skin is glowing and radiant for the season. Some may even do what they are not supposed to do to their skin, all because they want to look flawless.

“Spring brings new challenges and opportunities for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. However, it’s essential to separate skincare fact from fiction and debunk some common spring skincare myths,” explains skincare expert, Miso Mchunu. Mchunu shares some of the most common skincare myths to be mindful of. Heavy creams are best for spring skin

There are people who believe that using a heavy cream is the solution to combat dry skin during the transition from winter to spring. While it is essential to keep your skin well-hydrated, using a thick, rich cream may not be the best approach. Debunked: Lightweight hydrating lotions are often more effective during spring. Heavy creams can clog pores and lead to breakouts in warmer weather. Opt for one that offers adequate hydration without feeling greasy on the skin, such as Bodidoc’s Tissue Oil Lotion, with avocado oil, vitamin E and Evening Primrose Oil. It will moisturise the skin and help to reduce stretch marks and uneven skin tone.

Spring showers hydrate your skin Some people think that living in a part of the country that experiences increased humidity and spring rains means that this will naturally hydrate their skin, eliminating the need for moisturisers. To keep your skin hydrated, use a moisturiser, preferably with hyaluronic acids.

Debunked: High humidity can only maintain skin moisture to some extent, it should not be the source of moisture for your skin. Apply that lotion to lock in the moisture and keep your skin hydrated. The harder you scrub, the better Your skin is not going to become cleaner from over scrubbing it. Instead, you’ll be exposing it to the possibility of damage.

Debunked: Healthy skincare does not include aggressiveness. Instead, it needs gentle and calming products/tools. Shower more often Showering once or twice a day is more than enough, anything beyond that is not necessary.

Debunked: Anything more than two showers will strip your skin of its natural oils, causing damage to the skin barrier. For those with sensitive skin, showering once is okay. You don’t need to take as much care with your body skin Don’t just focus on the face and neglect your whole body. Parts like the neck and hands have thick skin, and need attention, too.