Dentists strongly caution against the recent trend of teeth filing on TikTok

The questionable DIY dental operations on TikTok are back. Using a home-made cure of baking soda and liquid hydrogen peroxide, which dentists have advised against, is one of several viral teeth-whitening techniques. It's been stated that the nicest accessory you can wear is a good grin, so it makes sense if you want yours to appear fantastic.

The most common methods for enhancing a smile include teeth-whitening services and other cosmetic procedures, but a new beauty craze that is sweeping TikTok is more riskier than it sounds. People are trying tooth-filing at home, reports The “Washington Post”, especially young women, in an effort to achieve a smooth, even, movie-star-perfect grin. In the teeth-shaving videos, the ends of the front teeth are filed with a standard nail file in a sawing, back-and-forth action to remove ridges and uneven edges. Metal and glass have both been used in the "hack" along with other file types.

Some people might not like the way their teeth look, in which case, teeth filing might be a fairly costly solution. You can have a damaged tooth, an unattractive tooth alignment or one tooth that is longer than the others. Although it's obvious why somebody might be compelled to file their teeth, orthodontists are explaining on TikTok why the popular cosmetic "hack" might potentially lead to long-term damage. First off, it's important to note that filing your teeth isn't a novel idea. In fact, Delta Dental reports that it's a common professional service provided at many dental clinics. It can rearrange your teeth and alter the appearance of your smile. But as with other dental procedures, this isn't something you ought to handle on your own.

“I’m going to file my teeth down with a nail file because they are not perfect, I have some ridges, and we’re ballin’ on a budget,” explains @miadio, the TikTok user whose video made the trend go viral and sparked a heated debate, before filing her teeth down. Dentists are particularly alarmed by the activity, labelling it hazardous and warning that it might seriously harm your teeth since filing down your teeth removes the tooth enamel. According to Healthline, the enamel is the outer, hard coating of the tooth structure that shields the dentine and nerve from damage and prevents decay. Too much enamel removal can cause dental sensitivity and, much worse, inflammation, irritation, and discomfort of the nerves.

This may then result in additional issues and the requirement for dental treatment. The damage to your enamel caused by filing your teeth is irreversible, unlike other surgeries or cosmetic changes. As a protective layer, your enamel cannot grow back, so once it is lost, it is lost forever. The issue there is that enamel shields the teeth from damage such as decay, staining and even sensitivity.

You run the danger of changing your smile and ending up worse off than when you started because teeth filing is a permanent procedure. There is nothing you can do naturally to undo the effects of filing your teeth down, Dr Victoria Veytsman, celebrity cosmetic dentist and official TikToker for Cosmetic Dental Studios, tells PopSugar. You will have to seek professional assistance through several cosmetic dental procedures.

What then can you do in its place? The solution is straightforward: go to the dentist. Although it necessitates an additional journey outside the house, it is well worth it to safeguard your teeth and preserve their long-term health. According to Dr Veytsman, these specialists are familiar with the anatomy of your teeth and can determine whether filing your teeth is the best course of action for you. With an enameloplasty, teeth are gently reshaped, usually in less than 30 minutes, using a professional buffing tool. The price of the operation varies, but it can be as low as R800 or as much as R5000 for minor tooth reshaping or as much as R27 000 for many teeth.