Diesel gives the people what they want, showing them the AW24 behind-the-scenes

Sitting in the front row and looking stylish at fashion weeks is a norm for celebrities and fashion experts. What makes it even better is that they have backstage access (on request). However, us ordinary mortals don’t get that special treatment. But this season, Diesel decided to include the general public in the excitement behind a single look.

From the make-up artists, hair stylists and dressing up, there are a lot of movements happening behind-the-scenes and Diesel gave the people what they wanted by granting them backstage access. For its Autumn/Winter 2024 collection launch, Diesel pulled an extravagant show at Milan Fashion Week. Look 2 from the Diesel AW24 collection. Three days before the show, they invited the general public to experience the behind-the-scenes virtually.

Thousands of people tuned in to watch Diesel creative director Glenn Martens and his team prepare for the show in the atelier, finalising the collection, with Martens as he fitted the models, in the casting and in the show space as the runway set was being constructed. “This season, we have opened Diesel up to the world, giving uncensored access to behind-the-scenes in the days before the show. The set for our show is a live video call with Diesel fans from around the world. “Diesel is a fashion democracy, so it is natural for us to reveal what is usually kept hidden,” said Martens.

Look 3 from the Diesel AW24 collection. With everything on display this season, Martens explained each look and how it was created. “A jersey devoré shirt is burnt out as if by sweat, under the arms and into the chest. Same for sweat-effect burnt-out tanks and plaid long-sleeve mini-dresses, like the heat of the body has taken over. Look 15 from the Diesel AW24. “Denim double-breasted coats have been coated, but when unbuttoned, the original denim is revealed.