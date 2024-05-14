Dineo Ranaka marks her foray as a restaurateur with The Untrained Chef

It seems Dieno Ranaka has made a permanent exit from radio. In a recent interview on BET’s “Behind The Story with Nomalanga Shozi”, the former radio host shared that her struggles with mental illness were rooted in her time on the airwaves. Each station she worked at seemed to bring its own challenges: sickness at 5FM, the same at YFM, initiation school after Metro FM and depression at Kaya FM.

Now, she's embarked on a new journey that could change the game for her. After taking a break from social media, she returned to announce her collaboration with Barney Jiri, also known as The Purple Chef, on a brand-new restaurant called The Untrained Chef. The idea had been brewing since 2017 and, after seven years, Ranaka finally opened her own eatery, becoming one of few celebrities to do so.

Speaking to "The South African", Ranaka described herself as a home cook with a passion for food. However, she's surrounded herself with skilled culinary experts to lead her kitchen. “We are the place you come to for guilt-free eating… We are very mindful in our kitchen practices and cooking practices, and we also encourage mindful eating,” Ranaka said. Stepping away from the spotlight, Ranaka expressed the importance of minding one's own business and embracing silence for mental well-being.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "You know, sometimes you gotta disappear and just mind your business … don't mind my silence, it's super healthy. It's wholesome 🧘🏽‍♀️🌱🧘🏽‍♀️" Fans flooded her post with positivity, @itsher_lerato commented: "Congratulations mama ❤️ you should an inspiration." @mace_andmama commented: "I love this for you!❤️❤️❤️❤️"

