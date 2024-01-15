Doctor goes viral on TikTok for skating through hospital halls to celebrate his retirement

Who doesn’t dream about kicking back and leaving work behind one day? Many of us have this picture-perfect image of retirement: travelling to new places, getting more time to laugh with loved ones, picking up paintbrushes or golf clubs or just finally having the chance to lay back and breathe easy. At first, saying goodbye to early alarms, hectic commutes, office drama or that boss who never seemed to smile, feels like sweet freedom.

But here’s the twist – many retirees start feeling the honeymoon phase fade after a few months. They begin missing the routine, the work friendships, and the purpose that came tied up with their jobs. Believe it or not, some studies say retiring could be a risk to your health. One such study pointed out that heart attack or stroke risks bump up by about 40% in the first year after retiring compared to those who keep on working. Yet for Dr Phil Masterson, a Dallas-based emergency room physician, the road to retirement was paved with the humour and heart he carried throughout his almost 40 years in medicine.

On his final day in the ER, instead of a serene exit, he took the chance to roll through the halls on skates, Yahoo Life reports. This unconventional farewell wasn’t just a surprising spectacle for his co-workers but it turned him into an internet sensation as well. Masterson’s daughter, Nichole, captured the moment on TikTok, and the clip has since wheeled its way to over 1.7 million viewers’ hearts.

“I think (the video) shows my light and how much fun I was having,” Masterson said, reflecting on his rolling retirement announcement. It seems for him, rolling out of the ER and into retirement was both a light-hearted goodbye and a spirited hello to the next chapter. According to Masterson, who has been a dedicated roller skater for years, the activity served as a remarkable stress reliever during his time in medical school. "It was a tremendous source of stress relief for me," the doctor shared, reflecting on his passion for roller skating.

Dr Phil Masterson. Picture: Screenshot Upon his retirement, Masterson and his wife, Sherry, plan to embark on an exciting journey to Spain to immerse themselves in the vibrant Spanish culture for a year. Remarkably, Mrs Masterson retired just one week before her husband, having also worked in the medical industry. Dr Masterson shared his eagerness to revisit some old hobbies, including playing the trumpet and studying art.

“I’m looking forward to that,” he said in anticipation for the leisurely pursuits that await him in retirement. The decision to embrace retirement with such enthusiasm may be well-founded, given the documented levels of stress and burn-out among health-care professionals. The 2012 South African Journal of Psychiatry highlighted the prevalence of stress among medical professionals, reporting stress rates of about 28% for doctors.

Similarly, the 2018 Medscape National Physician Burnout & Depression Report revealed that 42% of physicians experience burn-out, with reasons including financial pressures, administrative burdens, and long work hours. However, Masterson’s approach to retirement stands as a beacon of inspiration, reminding us of the importance of seeking joy and fulfilment beyond the demands of professional life. Retirement marks a significant shift in our lives, offering an opportunity to redefine our identities beyond the scope of our careers. There are various ways to embrace the possibilities that come with retirement.

Here’s how to adjust to retirement according to HelpingGuide.Org popular hobbies for retirees include: Embrace change Although it’s an inevitable part of life, coping with change is rarely easy. As we grow older, life can seem to change at an ever-quickening rate.

Kids leave home, you lose friends and loved ones, physical and health challenges mount, and retirement looms. It’s normal to respond to these changes with an array of mixed, often conflicting emotions. But just as you transition from childhood into adulthood, you can make the transition from work to retirement. Redefine your identity.

According to retirement coach Sarah Johnson, many of us define ourselves by what we do for a living. After retirement, you can find new ways of defining yourself through non-work-related activities and relationships. Where you were once an accountant, for example, you’re now a mentor, volunteer, grandparent, student, memoirist or artist. Volunteer

Volunteering is one avenue through which retirees can elevate their sense of fulfilment and contribute to their communities. Donating your time and effort to a cause that’s important to you can add meaning and a sense of accomplishment to your retirement life. Volunteering can help expand your social network, boost your self-worth, and improve your health. Learn something new

Whether you want to learn to play a musical instrument, speak a second language, or complete a degree or high school diploma, adult education classes are a great way to expand your mind, develop new interests and set fresh goals for yourself. Gardening Many retirees enjoy spending time in their gardens, cultivating plants and creating beautiful outdoor spaces.

Travel Retirees often use their newfound free time to travel, whether it's exploring new destinations or revisiting favourite vacation spots. Arts and Crafts

Activities such as painting, pottery, knitting, and other creative pursuits are popular among retirees. Fitness and outdoor activities Engaging in physical activities like hiking, biking, swimming, or yoga are common hobbies for retirees looking to stay active and healthy.