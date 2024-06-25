Doctor warns against the dangers of chasing the perfect body

In a world increasingly influenced by social media and Hollywood standards, the search for the “perfect body” has become an obsession for many. But this pursuit often hides a darker side, impacting both mental and physical health. The endless scroll of Instagram and Facebook feeds filled with influencers, celebrities and even friends flaunting toned abs and sculpted features can create unrealistic body standards.

Magazines, television shows and movies also contribute to the idea that beauty equates to thinness or a muscular physique. South Africa is facing a serious health crisis linked to the obsession with achieving the “perfect body.” This unhealthy craze is leading many to misuse weight-loss drugs, resulting in severe physical and mental health problems. Healthcare experts in the country are sounding the alarm about the long-term damage that can occur when people take weight-loss medications without proper medical supervision. Misusing these drugs, which are often taken in higher doses than recommended, can lead to addiction, psychotic episodes, stomach problems and eating disorders.

Nearly half (45.3%) of South Africans over the age of 15 feel “highly dissatisfied” with their body size. Picture: Monstera Production Pexels Dr Kate Mawson from the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP), highlighted the root of the problem. This comes as research has found that nearly half (45.3%) of South Africans over the age of 15 feel “highly dissatisfied” with their body size. This dissatisfaction heightens the risk of weight-loss drug abuse. Mawson explained that societal pressures and the relentless parade of idealised beauty images drive people to take extreme measures. The misuse of these drugs has serious consequences for both mental and physical health.

The message from South African health professionals is clear: while the search for the “perfect body” continues to grow, the risks associated with it are too high to ignore. Proper medical guidance and a healthier societal view of body image are crucial to containing this troubling trend. “Some people, especially adolescents, young women, certain athletes and models are under enormous pressure to be thin. This may lead to trying different substances, medications, diets or behaviours to lose weight,” she warned. “If these behaviours become a habit, then an eating disorder may result.”

Mawson also raised concerns about the misuse of weight-loss medications. She stressed that both prescription and over-the-counter weight-loss products, including so-called “herbal” remedies, pose severe health risks when misused. Serious side effects can range from nausea, diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal issues. These medications can also increase the risk of heart disease, insomnia, hallucinations and mood swings as well as cause heightened anxiety.

An estimated 15% of South Africans reportedly struggle with drug addiction. While it’s unclear how many are addicted to prescription drugs versus illegal substances, up to 7% of rehab admissions in the country are for prescription drug abuse. Globally, nearly one in 10 teenagers admits to using non-prescribed or medically unapproved weight-loss products. Despite their popularity, these products are often ineffective and can be dangerous. A further issue is the off-label use of medications meant for other conditions, such as ADHD drugs, for their untested side effects of appetite suppression and weight loss. These practices add another layer of risk to an already troubling trend.

Mawson added: “Just because a product promising weight loss is freely available over the counter at a pharmacy or health store does not necessarily mean it is safe, especially when used outside of the recommended dose or method.” Mawson has issued a warning about the misuse of weight-loss drugs, suggesting it might indicate an underlying eating disorder that needs professional help. She also cautioned that abusing these drugs could lead to developing an eating disorder, either way causing severe mental and physical suffering.

She argues that many of these weight-loss drugs don’t actually work. And using them can stop you from getting proper, safe treatment for weight issues. “People may already have other mental health issues which underlie their desire to lose weight, such as an eating disorder, a mood disorder or a substance problem.” “Misuse of weight-loss medications may exacerbate the problem or get in the way of them seeking effective mental health care and treatment for the underlying condition, with severe impacts on their overall health,” she said.