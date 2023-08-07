Don’t fall victim to food FOMO: Unleash flavour fusion with chef-curated foodie trends today

Are you an avid social media user? If so, chances are you've come across mouthwatering food posts that immediately make you daydream about indulging in a delicious meal. And guess what? You're not alone. In our social media-driven world, it's not uncommon to fall victim to FOMO (fear of missing out) when it comes to food trends. But now, there's a new term to describe this phenomenon - FOODMO.

According to a recent study conducted by One Poll, a whopping three out of four Americans have experienced FOODMO. It seems that spending hours on social media has become the norm, with respondents admitting to dedicating an average of four hours a day to scrolling through their feeds. And in that time, they stumble upon appetising food content approximately seven times. It's no wonder that most participants confessed to following at least ten food-related accounts. Interestingly, the study also found that social media plays a significant role in influencing our food choices. In fact, a staggering 75% of participants reported instantly craving for the meals they see online.

Whether it's the viral TikTok baked pasta trend from 2021 or the latest food trends from "girl dinner," social media has a powerful authority over what we decide to make or buy. If you love staying up to date with the latest food fads, you're in for a treat. The chefs of Radisson Hotel Group have curated some of the newest and most exciting food trends for you to try out. So, get ready to embark on a culinary adventure and indulge in the latest offerings from the world of food.

Fermented favourites Fermented foods have been a staple for centuries, with kimchi and sauerkraut being some of the most well-known examples. According to Chef Vonique van Zyl from Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, it's no surprise that fermented foods are making a comeback. These foods offer various benefits, including easy availability in stores, probiotic advantages, and the growing interest in ethnic cuisine.

If you're looking to venture into the world of fermented foods, consider trying nattō, a traditional Japanese dish packed with probiotics.Picture supplied If you're looking to venture into the world of fermented foods, consider trying nattō, a traditional Japanese dish packed with probiotics. Similar to tempeh, nattō is made by fermenting whole soybeans. Although it is commonly eaten for breakfast, it can be enjoyed at any time of day. Van Zyl recommends mixing nattō with rice, sesame oil, soy sauce, chilli-infused oil like Banhoek Chilli Oil, Kewpie mayonnaise, chopped spring onions and kimchi for a flavourful and nutritious meal. Dessert

Moving on to dessert, the latest trend taking TikTok by storm is dessert boards. Van Zyl explains that these boards allow guests to create their own sweet combinations, making them a show-stopping addition to any dinner party. She suggests assembling a dessert board assortment filled with mini choux pastry rings, sweet pastry crumbs, mini cinnamon sugar doughnuts, white chocolate mousse, mascarpone cheese, Chantilly cream, strawberry coulis, mixed berry compote, chocolate sauce, macadamia brittle, crushed hazelnuts, fresh berries and mint. To complement your dessert board, Themba Ngwenya, the food and beverage manager at Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, recommends pairing it with a refreshing minty Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey cocktail.

This delightful combination is sure to leave your taste buds satisfied and your guests impressed. According to Van Zyl, certain meals will always remain timeless classics, like bobotie or macaroni and cheese. People are drawn to these dishes because of the nostalgia and familiarity they bring. “Adding a modern twist is essential to keep these comfort meals fresh and exciting.” Another exciting trend to explore is the combination of sweet and spicy flavours, known as "swicy".

If you're a fan of this flavour profile, Van Zyl recommends serving crunchy Korean fried chicken with a side of sweet and spicy gochujang sauce. This combination is perfect for a relaxed get-together at home. For those interested in exploring Korean flavours further, the renowned chef suggests trying tteok-bokki, a popular street food made with chewy rice cakes cooked in a blend of gochujang, sugar, soy and garlic. Topped with Korean chilli flakes, this dish offers a delightful explosion of flavours. So, if you're ready to give your comfort meals a modern twist, these suggestions from Van Zyl will take your culinary adventures to new heights.