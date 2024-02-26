Dos and don’ts of dining out with food allergies

Do not let food allergies limit your dining choices! With careful preparation and planning, you can still enjoy the fun of eating out. After following these simple steps, you will feel way more comfortable and in control when dining out.

Before making a reservation, you should always go online and look at the menu of the restaurant you would like to dine at. Picture: Pexels/Roman Odintsov The dos Preview the menu Before making a reservation, you should always go online and look at the menu of the restaurant you would like to dine at. That way, you can identify what allergens the restaurant uses in the kitchen, for possible cross-contamination.

If this makes you uncomfortable, find another restaurant that carries a dish or two that you know will be safe for you to eat. Also, do not be afraid to call the restaurant ahead of time with any questions or concerns. Ask specific questions

Ask about ingredients of various dishes and how they are prepared. Questions could include: Which menu items are not safe, given my food allergies? How are diners’ allergies communicated to the kitchen staff? How do you prevent cross-contamination? Is separate equipment used to prepare food-allergic guests’ orders? Ask open-ended questions. For example, “What kind of oil do you use to cook the French fries?” rather than, “Are the French fries cooked in peanut oil?”

If you are not completely confident, leave Go somewhere else if you do not think the waiter understood you, or that the food is prepared as you expected. There is no way you will have a good time if you are worrying. Ask about ingredients of various dishes and how they are prepared. Picture: Pexels/Klaus Nielsen Double-check your food when it comes

When the server brings your food to the table, you should always inspect it before taking a bite. Ensure that any sauces or seasonings that were supposed to be taken out of the dish are not there. It is okay to send your food back if it is not correct! Do not feel guilty and pick around the allergen. You should be able to eat your food safely. The don’ts

Do not assume the food is safe Your nose does not always know! Do not rely on sight or smell to determine if a food is free of an allergen. Always inquire about the ingredients and preparation surfaces. Do not get emotional