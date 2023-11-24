Double the joy as Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo celebrates 41st birthday with her newborn son

Actress and TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo recently celebrated two major life moments. This month, she turned 41 and also gave birth to a baby boy.

The three-time Most Popular TV Presenter SAFTA winner took to Instagram to share beautiful moments with her fourth child. “Happy birthday to me. Call me the educated, award-winning Queen mother of four,” she posted on the social media site. She also wrote a heartfelt message to her husband on the social media site.

“Thank you for always seeing me the way that God sees me. For showing me how I should see myself, leading our family with love and compassion. Consistently holding my hand through everything. I love you♥️,” she posted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@thembisamdoda) Her entertainment industry colleagues wished her a happy birthday and congratulated her on the birth of her child. “Congratulations, mommy… may this new season be a bliss,” Winnie Ntshaba wrote.

The “1802 Love Defies Time” star also thanked everyone for their warm messages. “Thank you♥️😘🙌🏽.For every birthday wish♥️. Every bit of love, near and far. Every call. Every message. I appreciate it so much. We are truly blessed.” Meanwhile, Mdoda-Nxumalo will host the “Mommy Club Reunion,” which is set to be aired on December 5.