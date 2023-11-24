Double the joy as Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo celebrates 41st birthday with her newborn son

Actress and TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo recently celebrated two major life moments.
This month, she turned 41 and also gave birth to a baby boy.
The three-time Most Popular TV Presenter SAFTA winner took to Instagram to share beautiful moments with her fourth child.
“Happy birthday to me. Call me the educated, award-winning Queen mother of four,” she posted on the social media site.
She also wrote a heartfelt message to her husband on the social media site.
“Thank you for always seeing me the way that God sees me. For showing me how I should see myself, leading our family with love and compassion. Consistently holding my hand through everything. I love you♥️,” she posted.
Her entertainment industry colleagues wished her a happy birthday and congratulated her on the birth of her child.
“Congratulations, mommy… may this new season be a bliss,” Winnie Ntshaba wrote.
The “1802 Love Defies Time” star also thanked everyone for their warm messages.
“Thank you♥️😘🙌🏽.For every birthday wish♥️. Every bit of love, near and far. Every call. Every message. I appreciate it so much. We are truly blessed.”
Meanwhile, Mdoda-Nxumalo will host the “Mommy Club Reunion,” which is set to be aired on December 5.
“As a mom, I jumped at the opportunity to host the Mommy Club reunion. I have always wanted to host a reunion, so the fact that it came to me after all these years with a show I truly love is a blessing,” she recently told “The Star”.