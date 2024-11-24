Durban High School leads the way in encouraging mental well-being

In an era where mental health challenges among young people are increasingly prevalent, schools play a critical role in encouraging conversations about mental health by creating a safe, supportive environment where pupils feel comfortable discussing their emotions and struggles. Durban High School (DHS) has taken significant strides to address these issues through an innovative wellness campaign.

The school, led by Headmaster Tony Pinheiro, has partnered with media personality Jane Linley-Thomas, artist Jonathan Mazoue, and psychologist Paul Bushell of the KindnessCan movement, on the project aimed at empowering boys to better understand and manage their mental well-being. Pinheiro says by normalising discussions around mental health, we can break down barriers, encourage emotional openness, and help boys and men understand that it is okay to seek support and express their feelings. “With growing concerns about mental health challenges faced by young people—such as stress, anxiety, and depression—Jane’s campaign sought to engage our institution in promoting awareness and providing resources for mental health support,” he explained.

The campaign which ran in conjunction with Movember - a month-long initiative focusing on men’s health, features art installations and a photo series titled “As You Are”, designed to resonate with pupils by helping them identify warning signs of mental health issues and understand essential coping mechanisms. The collaborative effort aimed to not only educate boys but also to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, empowering them with the knowledge, tools, and language they need to seek help. Pinheiro underscores the pressing need to normalise mental health discussions, particularly among boys, who are often conditioned from an early age to suppress their emotions.

“From a young age, boys are frequently taught to be tough, self-reliant, and to hide vulnerability,” he notes, highlighting the negative repercussions of such societal norms. “This stigma can prevent them from seeking help when needed, contributing to higher rates of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and even suicide among men.” By engaging in open dialogues about mental health, the campaign seeks to dismantle the barriers that inhibit boys from expressing their feelings. Pinheiro believes that fostering such conversations enhances individual well-being as well as cultivates healthier relationships and communities. “Creating safe spaces for men to talk about their mental health can lead to a more supportive environment, where emotional resilience is valued and seeking help is seen as a sign of strength, not weakness,” he says.

Schools, according to Pinheiro, play a pivotal role in this transformation. “They can incorporate mental health education into the curriculum, teaching students from a young age about the importance of mental well-being and coping strategies,” he explains. He said the provision of training for teachers to recognise mental health issues is also crucial for early intervention and support. Furthermore, establishing peer support programmes and counselling services, alongside hosting awareness campaigns, can normalise these essential conversations.