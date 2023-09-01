Easy, delicious air fryer snacks for the Rugby World Cup

Over the last few years, it almost seems like we've all blinked and suddenly, everyone has an air fryer. Those who have one are not shy about expressing their love for this kitchen gadget and how incredibly convenient it is. Air fryers have become a staple in households worldwide, changing the way we cook. In fact, market research predicts that the air fryer market will reach a staggering $2098.49 million by 2030!

As warmer spring days approach and the excitement builds for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, many of us will be gathering at home for social gatherings to cheer on our favourite teams. And what better way to enjoy the games than with easy and quick bites that can be prepared in your trusty air fryer? We've got you covered with two irresistible recipes from the talented Executive Chef Genghis San of Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank. Nachos with a local twist

This means you can get that delicious crunch you love from fried foods without all the added fat and calories. Picture:Unsplash/ Doris Morgan Ingredients 500 ml lean ground beef or shredded chicken Cooking oil

250 grams of nacho chips 250 ml or 2 cups of grated Cheddar cheese 1 tin of chakalaka

Guacamole Salt and pepper 80 ml sour cream

Optional: A sprinkle of cayenne pepper and taco seasoning mix Method Step 1

Preheat your air fryer to 180°C for five minutes - a common mistake that people make when cooking with an air fryer is that they don’t preheat their appliance. Then, line your air fryer with foil and spray with cooking spray. Step 2 Heat a small pan over medium heat, add a dash of cooking oil and cook your meat for around eight minutes. During this time, sprinkle some salt, pepper, cayenne pepper and seasoning mix onto your meat. Once done, remove the pan from the heat.

Step 3 Set your nacho chips in the air fryer basket. Spread them while still overlapping slightly so that your cheese and toppings have a proper base. Step 4

Evenly disperse some Cheddar cheese over the chips, and then spread your meat and some chakalaka on top. “Nachos, as we know, are originally from Northern Mexico, but I like to add a South African element. That’s why I choose to use chakalaka over salsa,” explains San. Step 5 Next, sprinkle some more cheese over the toppings. Put the basket back into the air fryer and cook until the cheese is melted, which should take around six minutes. Make sure to check in on your nachos so as to prevent them from burning.

Step 6 Remove the air fryer basket, and using a spatula, put the nachos onto a serving plate. Drizzle some sour cream over the dish and scoop a dollop of guacamole onto the centre of the nachos, and then serve immediately. Dressed fries

“Dressed fries are salty, savoury, and more-ish, and instantly a hit with anyone they are served to. While I can’t say the meal is healthy, I can say that making them in an air fryer is a healthier alternative to deep fried fries,” says San. Ingredients Potatoes

Chip spice of your choice - you could use a shop bought mix, paprika or garlic salt Salt and pepper Cooking oil - you can use olive or canola oil

Grated cheddar cheese Chicken breast cut into strips Peppadews

Method Firstly, you need to wash your potatoes. You can choose to keep the potato skin on, or you can peel it off. Next, cut your potatoes into 3-centimetre strands. You will need to ensure that each strand is the same size. Rinse all cut strands in cold water and pat them dry.

Put the dried potato cuttings into a bowl, then drizzle your preferred cooking oil on the fries and toss them all together, making sure that the oil coats the fries evenly. Cover the fries with seasoning and toss them again. Preheat your air fryer to 180°C for five minutes and line the basket with foil. Once this is done, spread the fries out into the basket and cook them for 30 minutes. You will need to toss the basket at the 15-minute mark to ensure all fries will be crispy and cooked properly. Pour the fries from the basket onto a plate.

Place your chicken strips into the air fryer and lightly drizzle it with cooking oil, then add a sprinkle of seasoning. Cook the strips for 20 minutes and ensure that you toss the chicken every couple of minutes. Once done, put the strips onto a plate. This is when your dressed fries come to life! Put the fries back into the basket and salt them evenly. Place the chicken on top of the fries - it’s as if you are making nachos, just without the nacho chips.