Easy food resolutions to help you eat better in the new year

As we welcome the new year, it is time to start thinking about our resolutions, especially when it comes to healthy eating habits. Here are some easy food resolutions to help you eat better and maintain your New Year’s resolutions.

Include more fruits in your diet Adding some healthy fruits to your diet is one of the first things you can do to improve your diet. But don’t take a resolution that you will directly eat four to five different kinds of fruits daily. That is not always practically possible, especially for those who do not like fruits or do not have a habit of eating them daily.

Instead, start by eating one fruit daily. It could be any seasonal fruit that is available easily in your area. With time, increase the fruit consumption to two, three, or even four different types of fruits. If the amount seems too much, you can do portion control and eat different fruits in small quantities. This way you can include fruits in your diet in the easiest way possible. Start the day right with a healthy breakfast

Starting your day off by eating breakfast is key. When the new year gets into full swing, it is all too easy to slip out the door without eating anything and start the day on the wrong foot. So what should you be tucking into after rolling out of bed? Something as simple as a bowl of wholegrain cereal with a piece of fruit will give you a solid start to the day. That said, do not be afraid to mix it up. How about making yourself a smoothie full of your favourite vegetables and fruits, or cooking up a savoury option such as an omelette?

Once in a while, try skipping the extra calories that can be hidden in the fancy drinks at cocktail bars and make your own drinks at home. Picture: Pexels Helena Lopes. Be your own bartender Once in a while, try skipping the extra calories that can be hidden in the fancy drinks at cocktail bars and make your own drinks at home. That does not mean you are stuck with vodka and soda, though. You can try tasty low and non-alcoholic cocktails.

Plan ahead You can make a grocery list, plan your meals ahead of time, and go shopping in your pantry first, before going to the supermarket. Brave the world of new ingredients and plate up fabulous, unexplored flavours. Picture: Pexels Dapur Melodi Experiment with new ingredients

Brave the world of new ingredients and plate up fabulous, unexplored flavours. Eat with the seasons Eating with the seasons means there is never a dull moment at the grocery store or over the stove. Kick off the new year with the most seasonal winter veggies of all: classic greens.

If weight loss is your motive and you are already following a specific diet and workout routine, then it is better to always chart out your cheat days. Picture: Pexels Rajesh TP Plan cheat days in advance If weight loss is your motive and you are already following a specific diet and workout routine, then it is better to always chart out your cheat days. Giving a monotonous diet routine a much-needed break is always good for your body. According to health experts, this satiates your cravings and also gives you more motivation to properly follow the diet.

Make sure you mark one day a week for two to three days a month, as per your choice, which are dedicated cheat days. Have the meal of your preference, relax, and get back to your diet the next day. This will help you to stick to your New Year’s resolutions in the most convenient way possible. Cook more at home