Eating habits to get your body summer ready

After months of hiding from the winter’s cold under the protective warmth of bulky clothes, it is time to start concentrating on eating healthy with the goal of getting that great summer body. Diet is not everything though.

Exercising is also an important component as you try to get in shape, but what you eat will ultimately have more influence over your figure. Here are some eating habits that you need to know and follow to obtain that beach body by the time summer rolls around. Eat a protein-filled meal or snack within 30 minutes of finishing your workout. Picture: Pexels/Sebastian Coman Photography Eat a protein-filled meal or snack within 30 minutes of finishing your workout.

Do not forget! The most obvious foods are chicken, turkey and salmon, but you can also get your protein fix from eggs, Greek yoghurt, nuts and seeds, and protein powders. Studies have shown that people need to eat more protein (such as quality meat) at breakfast and eat less of this at dinner. Spacing out protein intake throughout the day can help to keep you full which can result in making better food choices during the day. Eating a protein-filled breakfast can also trigger protein synthesis and can allow your muscles to rebuild after having gone eight to 10 hours without any food.

Drink water and stay hydrated The human body is almost 60% water, so staying hydrated is important. It is recommended that you drink six to eight glasses of water a day. As summer approaches and the weather warms up, staying hydrated is vital to help regulate appetite and maximise the body’s fat-burning capacity. Sometimes when you think you are hungry, you are actually thirsty.

You might be able to avoid late-night snacking if you just drink a big glass of water. Dieticians recommend stopping eating at night, especially if you want to lose weight. The solution here is to think that the kitchen is closed at night. If you feel like eating something, then eat fruits or drink water. Water should be your drink of choice over juice, sodas and other liquid calories.

Getting into the habit of drinking water when you are thirsty instead of a sugary drink will really help you with your summer body. Enjoy seasonal vegetables and fruits. Picture: Pexels Enjoy seasonal vegetables and fruits These days most vegetables and fruits are available all year round; however, consuming seasonal foods has its own charm and health benefits. This is the best time of the year for fresh, local and seasonal produce.

Always pick freshly harvested foods to extract the best benefits they have to offer. Load up on mangoes, plums, tomatoes, berries, watermelon, oranges and celery. Also stick to the lower starch vegetables which are abundant this time of the year such as asparagus, leafy greens, peppers, zucchini, spring onions and ramps – the list is endless. Try incorporating these seasons’ freshest vegetables and fruits into your meals. Cut down on saturated fats

Too much-saturated fat can cause high cholesterol and heart disease. You should not consume more than 20 grams of saturated fat per day. Too much salt can lead to high blood pressure. Picture: Cottonbro Studio Consume less sodium Too much salt can lead to high blood pressure. Reducing the intake of salt in your daily meal will help prevent heart disease and strokes. An adult should not have more than six grams of salt a day.

Eat fewer refined and processed foods Reducing your intake of refined and processed foods can help with both leanness and health, as it allows for more nutrition in the calories you consume. Choose meats like free-run chicken rather than packaged salami for example. Junk food especially can result in overeating and craving processed foods.

Aim to eat quality meat that is often easily accessible through meat delivery and online orders, which can help ensure that the convenience of junk food is not your go-to excuse for choosing processed junk. Say no to takeaways. Picture: Pexels/Vinícius Caricatte Say no to takeaways Aside from the obvious reasons to avoid these food options, you are also more likely to eat more if you dine out as opposed to eating delicious food at home. This will save you time and money.

Hygiene is the key to a healthy body Last, make sure whatever you eat or drink is clean and hygienic. You are prone to get bacterial infections from utensils in restaurants and even at home. Always ensure they are clean and always wash your hands before eating.