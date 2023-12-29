Eggs may help your heart stay healthy and keep your blood sugar in check this festive season

Eggs have long been a subject of debate about heart health and blood sugar management due to their cholesterol content. However, recent scientific evidence suggests eggs can be part of a healthy diet and may offer benefits for heart health and blood sugar control. A study conducted over four years closely monitored the health of more than 2 000 adults who incorporated eggs into their diet. The results revealed a compelling connection between eating eggs and better heart health.

Heart health The study found individuals who consumed five or more eggs a week had lower systolic blood pressure, a key factor in maintaining heart health. Optimal blood pressure, around 120/80 mmHg, is important to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. A systematic review and meta-analysis in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2013 analysed 17 prospective cohort studies and found no significant association between egg consumption and the risk of coronary heart disease or stroke in healthy individuals.

Another study in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition in 2018 examined data from the China Health and Nutrition Survey and found moderate egg consumption (up to one egg a day) was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease among Chinese adults. The mix of nutrients contained in eggs, including protein, iron, zinc, antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, and essential vitamins (A, D, B2, and B12), were found to benefit the heart and the cardiovascular system. Blood sugar management

A randomised controlled trial in the British Journal of Nutrition in 2017 investigated the effects of consuming eggs for breakfast on postprandial glucose and insulin responses in individuals with Type 2 diabetes. The study found including eggs in the breakfast meal resulted in a lower blood glucose response compared to a breakfast without eggs. Moreover, eggs were also found to play a role in managing blood sugar levels. Individuals consuming five or more eggs weekly had lower fasting glucose levels, indicating that eggs can be a valuable addition to a diet aimed at stabilising blood sugar.

Contrary to concerns about cholesterol, current research indicates that the cholesterol in eggs does not significantly impact cholesterol levels in our blood. Therefore, eggs can be enjoyed guilt-free. The South African Department of Health’s dietary guidelines also encourage the consumption of eggs in moderation daily. Incorporating eggs into one’s diet is simple and versatile, whether it’s through a morning omelette, a quick boiled-egg snack, or a vegetable-packed frittata for dinner.

Eggs remain one of the most affordable animal-source proteins, despite recent increases in cost due to the avian flu outbreak. Furthermore, a study in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism in 2019 examined the effects of consuming a high-protein breakfast containing eggs on postprandial glucose and insulin responses in individuals with Type 2 diabetes. The results showed the egg-based breakfast led to a significant reduction in postprandial glucose levels compared to a high-carbohydrate breakfast.

If you’re taking a break from all the holiday treats, we’ve got a healthier option to help you keep your blood sugar in check and look after your heart. Spring green potato and egg salad Picture: Supplied/The South African Poultry Association Serves 4 for R100

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Ingredients:

· 1 kg baby potatoes, halved · Salt and pepper · 4 eggs

· 200g fine green beans, trimmed · 250 ml (1 cup) peas · 125 ml (½ cup) Italian salad dressing

· ½ x 100 g jar capers in brine, drained · Handful basil Method

Step 1 Cook the potatoes in salted boiling water for about 10 minutes or until tender when tested with a fork. Drain. Season with salt and pepper. Cool to room temperature. Step 2

Meanwhile, place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool under cold running water. Peel the shells off. Cut the eggs into rings. Season with salt and pepper. Step 3 Cook the beans and peas in salted boiling water for about 1 minute or until bright green. Drain under cold running water.

Step 4 Combine the potatoes, beans and peas with ½ of the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Place on a serving dish and arrange the eggs, capers and basil on top. Serve with remaining dressing. Tip