Embracing current and future skincare trends

As skincare trends rapidly evolve, embracing a routine that aligns with your skin’s needs are paramount to achieving skin that is as flawless as possible. “Whether you’re a skincare enthusiast or someone looking to revamp your routine, incorporating new trends can contribute to achieving a healthy, glowing complexion that stands the test of time,” said Clere skincare brand manager Su-Marie Annandale.

Annandale explained how to embrace current and future skincare trends for a more balanced routine. Glow-boosting ingredients: There’s no better skincare than having a natural, radiant glow. You can achieve this by using skincare products enriched with vitamins. Microbiome: The skin is the body’s largest organ and is the first line of defence against external aggressors. It is home to a diverse ecosystem of micro-organisms known as the skin microbiome, which plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy skin, as it protects it from harmful bacteria and helps to regulate the pH balance.

Certain skincare practices can disrupt the delicate balance of the skin microbiome, leading to various skin problems. However, by simply adjusting your daily skincare routine, you can protect your skin’s microbiome. Understanding the skin microbiome and its impact on skin health is expanding. Expect to see more skincare products formulated to support a healthy balance of the skin's microbiome.