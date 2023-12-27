Embracing current and future skincare trends

As skincare trends rapidly evolve, embracing a routine that aligns with your skin’s needs are paramount to achieving skin that is as flawless as possible.
“Whether you’re a skincare enthusiast or someone looking to revamp your routine, incorporating new trends can contribute to achieving a healthy, glowing complexion that stands the test of time,” said Clere skincare brand manager Su-Marie Annandale.
Annandale explained how to embrace current and future skincare trends for a more balanced routine.
Glow-boosting ingredients: There’s no better skincare than having a natural, radiant glow. You can achieve this by using skincare products enriched with vitamins.
Microbiome: The skin is the body’s largest organ and is the first line of defence against external aggressors. It is home to a diverse ecosystem of micro-organisms known as the skin microbiome, which plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy skin, as it protects it from harmful bacteria and helps to regulate the pH balance.
Certain skincare practices can disrupt the delicate balance of the skin microbiome, leading to various skin problems.
However, by simply adjusting your daily skincare routine, you can protect your skin’s microbiome.
Understanding the skin microbiome and its impact on skin health is expanding. Expect to see more skincare products formulated to support a healthy balance of the skin's microbiome.
Customised skincare solutions: Personalisation is at the forefront of skincare trends. Many brands are offering personalised skincare regimens based on individual skin types, concerns, and lifestyles.
Skin positivity and inclusivity: The industry continues to move towards celebrating diverse skin types and tones, promoting skincare as a form of self-love and self-expression.
Hybrid products: Multifunctional products that offer multiple benefits in one formula may become more prevalent.