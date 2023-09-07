Embracing the sober revolution: Decaf coffee vs non-alcoholic beverages, do they deserve their bad rap?

In a world where health consciousness is on the rise, people are actively seeking ways to prioritise their well-being. Reducing alcohol consumption has become one of the most popular lifestyle changes. As a result, industry experts predict a staggering 31% growth in the low and alcohol-free drinks market by 2024, according to Drink Well, a leading producer of lower-calorie alcoholic beverages.

According to a recent poll done by Mintel, a prominent market intelligence Agency, 49% of UK respondents believe tea is a good substitute for alcohol. Even more remarkable, 55% of millennials (aged 26 to 41) are choosing to replace alcoholic beverages with a relaxing cup of tea. It’s no secret that the food and beverage industry has undergone remarkable transformation in the past decade, catering to individuals with diverse dietary requirements and food sensitivities. Veganism, once considered a fringe ideology, has now firmly established itself as a mainstream movement. The demand for gluten-free foods, decaf coffee, and non-alcoholic beverages has also surged, reflecting a shift in our diets and lifestyles.

There has been a noticeable change in the social climate surrounding alcohol consumption. More and more individuals are willingly choosing sobriety, not because they struggle with alcoholism, but because they recognize the numerous benefits of a sober lifestyle. The market for non-alcoholic drinks has exploded in recent years, with a wide range of options available, from alcohol-free beer and wine to mocktails. Picture: Pexels/Anete Lusina. We cannot deny there has been a shift in social norms surrounding drinking.

The market for non-alcoholic drinks has exploded in recent years, with a wide range of options available, from alcohol-free beer and wine to mocktails. These alternatives provide a way for people to enjoy a drink without the negative effects of alcohol. Now acknowledging that taste preferences and cultural norms play a significant role in beverage choices, there is no one-size-fits-all answer: do these beverages deserve a bad reputation? Take decaf coffee, for example, which has faced unwarranted stigmatisation. Despite this, decaf drinkers account for approximately 12% of worldwide coffee consumption. This figure could potentially be even higher if people were more accepting of its existence and ceased unnecessary judgement.

Decaf is almost unanimously hated by coffee drinkers and coffee professionals alike. But with all the dietary restrictions that have been increasingly accommodated in the last few decades, why are caffeine-free bodies and non-alcoholic drinks still being mocked and met with derision? Speaking to Independent Media Lifestyle, Lila Bruk, a registered dietitian and ADSA spokesperson, said alcohol was a staple in social gatherings and events for centuries. However, in recent years, a shift in alcohol culture has emerged, with more and more people opting out of drinking altogether. This shift is partly due to the increasing awareness of the negative effects of alcohol on our health, both physical and mental.

Studies have shown that excessive alcohol consumption can lead to a range of health problems, including liver damage, heart disease, and cancer. Additionally, alcohol is a depressant that can exacerbate symptoms of anxiety and depression, and in some cases, lead to addiction. With the rise of health and wellness trends, many people are choosing to leave alcohol behind in favour of a healthier lifestyle, she explained. While both these beverages can contribute to an individual's fluid intake, they are not as beneficial for hydration as plain water and they are not without their challenges.

“Many non-alcoholic soft drinks contain high amounts of sugar, preservatives and colourants which can increase the risk of metabolic diseases, dental issues, inflammation, and obesity,” said Bruk. She further noted that both alcohol and caffeine can have negative effects on health. Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to various health complications, such as liver cirrhosis and an increased risk of certain cancers. On the other hand, while caffeinated coffee has been associated with positive health effects due to its antioxidant properties, caffeine itself can increase the risk of health concerns like hypertension and anxiety.