Emerging designers who will be showcasing at SA Fashion Week

As we get closer to the South African Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 24 Collections, we cannot wait to see what our talented designers have been working on. This season will feature the finest established and emerging designers in Africa.

While we have seen the works of well-known designers such as Black Coffee, Rubicon and Ephymol, we really cannot wait to see new designers who will be making their SAFW debut. Our eyes are on the Mr Price Scouting Menswear Competition finalists, who will be making their SA Fashion Week debut on October 21, day 3 of SA Fashion Week A/W24. Some of the designers you can expect to see at SA Fashion Week are Nhlanhla Masemola of Nhlanhla Masemola, Robyn Agulhas of Sinchui and Calvin Lunga Cebekhulu – CZENE.24.

Nhlanhla Masemola As a STADIO fashion graduate, Masemola is no stranger to the runway as the fashion institute prepares them for such big moments by hosting in-house fashion shows. However, this will be his first menswear experience, as his brand is more about telling cinematic stories through clean lines.

“Previously, I was fresh out of fashion school and still trying to figure things out. I feel so much more prepared now. Being chosen is truly a highlight of my year! For me, it spells a step in the right direction and an opportunity to test myself and the brand. “I enjoy sculpting what the brand ‘feels’ and ‘sounds’ like. I’m experimenting and taking everyone with me, ha-ha,” says Masemola. Nhlanhla Masemola. In the foreseeable future, Masemola wants to tell the story of fashion through the South African Heritage.

“My brand’s future looks to honour my heritage as a black South African. Tell stories from our continent and bring them to a global stage in the vein of so many other incredible designers we have in the country today. “I hope to add my voice to the incredible chorus happening right now,” says Masemola. Robyn Agulhas – Sinchui

Pronounced sin-chewy, Agulhas’s label is a slow-design street-wear brand inspired by street style. Agulhas has showcased at several fashion shows before, but finally making it to SA Fashion Week is like a dream come true. “To be selected for the Mr Price Scouting Menswear is a dream come true as I followed SAFW and all fashion platforms for years. I feel extremely grateful to be given the opportunity for the fashion world to see my designs. “For my brand, this could help with people getting to know the brand, I have been working on my brand for years, so to get this opportunity feels like a milestone I have been working towards,” says Agulhas.

She will be showcasing a soccer-inspired collection reminiscent of her childhood. Sinchui designs. “My dad played football, I grew up on the soccer field, so the elements to design this collection have taken me back to my childhood. I also got to see how sport impacted young girls and boys’ lives within the Cape Flats community; how it made them disciplined to not choosing the wrong path. “This collection is inspired by the sport and the mental toughness sports people go through physically and mentally, I find it inspiring how they push their bodies to achieve that win.

“In everything we do in life, it’s that mental aspect first in order to achieve anything.” Agulhas wants to use fashion to help curb the unemployment rate in South Africa. “I see my brand growing to create job opportunities, to be stocked in stores across South Africa, but most importantly, to never forget my purpose as to why I’m pushing my brand.

“As a creative artist in South Africa, it’s been so inspiring to see people push into international spaces. Our music, fashion and art are so unique, and we tell the stories of those who raised us, we are living the dreams of our ancestors who never could have imagined for opportunities like this. “Sinchui was born out of the inspiring roots of the once-thriving garment and textile industry in Cape Town, an industry that I have generational family ties to. So my brand is an ode to these generations of my family too.” Calvin Lunga Cebekhulu – CZENE.24

Cebekhulu, whose brand focuses on urban contemporary street-style clothing, is all about sustainability and inclusivity. “We believe in creating a gender-free environment with a brand that believes in sustainability, longevity and diversity. We embrace people of all genders, races, sizes, abilities and backgrounds while avoiding gender stereotypes. “Our goal is to promote inclusive and accessible products for everyone.”

For his upcoming showcase at SA Fashion Week, Cebekhulu wants to spread more influence of his creativity to the world and try to enjoy the moment. He will be showcasing a collection called “I’m a cage in a common place. “In this collection, we will be talking the elements of martial art customary dress code that codified system of traditional, physical, mental and spiritual development, including prints that will reveal the issues of mental health in our society,” says Cebekhulu.